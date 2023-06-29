The NPDC said it is currently engaging with the CBN over its directive to banks to obtain social media handles of their customers as part of enhanced customer due diligence regulations, which it described as illegal.

The commission said there are prerequisite steps to be taken and basic principles to be met when you want to collect citizens’ data, adding that any default will attract a fine.

According to a statement issued by the commission’s Head of Media, Mr. Itunu Dosekun, on Thursday in Abuja, this was made known by the National Commissioner of NDPC, Dr Vincent Olatunji.

Prerequisite steps must be taken before data collection

Olatunji pointed out that before the establishment of the Nigerian Data Protection Act (NDPA), on June 12, indiscriminate collection of citizens’ data by Data Controller Organisations was not taken seriously.

A major highlight of this bill which was signed by President Tinubu, is its guidelines for the processing of personal data, some of which include that it must be done in a fair, lawful and transparent manner, that it is limited to the minimum necessary for the purpose it is collected and is not retained for longer than necessary.

He explained that there were prerequisite steps any Data Controller must take before collecting data from data subjects, adding that any organization that defaulted was going against the law and causing a data breach, which would attract a fine.

The NDPC boss said, “There are provisions in the law to go against any data controller be it private or government office, NGOs, hotels, because we are pro-citizens.

“The whole idea of this law is to protect the rights, the interests of Nigerians who are data subjects.

“We are already engaging with the CBN to let them know that what they have done is against the law because there are basic principles you must meet when you want to collect citizens’ data.

“There is data minimisation, meaning you don’t collect data beyond the purpose for which it was intended, purpose limitation, what purpose is it for.’’

Social media handles not necessary for account holders

Olatunji said that asking for social media handles from bank customers is not necessary.

He, however, noted that if the collection of the social media handles happened under public interest, which could include monitoring some transactions, there should be proper awareness to the customers.

Olatunji added that they would be inquiring on why the CDD regulation came up and how best to resolve that in line with global best practices.

