Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc has crossed N1trillion market capitalization to become the latest company to join the exclusive group of stocks worth over one trillion (SWOOTs).

The financial service firm reached this milestone after its share price rose to N34.5 per share during trading hours on Tuesday, June 27.

GTCO becomes the second financial service company to join the current group of SWOOTs after Zenith Bank achieved the milestone on Friday, 23rd June 2023.

The current group of SWOOTs currently includes BUA Cement, BUA Foods, MTN Nigeria, Airtel Africa, Dangote Cement, and Zenith Bank.

This is a developing story…