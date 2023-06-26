Dr. Owen Omogiafo, President of Transcorp Group, was honored as All Africa Businesswoman of the Year at the All Africa Business Leaders Awards.

Dr. Owen Omogiafo, President of Transcorp Group, has been honored with the prestigious All Africa Businesswoman of the Year award.

The award was proudly presented by African financial services company Absa Group Limited at the renowned All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA), in partnership with CNBC Africa.

The All-Africa Businesswoman of the Year award is a testament to Dr. Omogiafo’s exceptional leadership, unwavering commitment to excellence, and significant contributions to the African business landscape.

Her visionary approach and strategic acumen have propelled Transcorp Group to new heights, cementing its position as a leading conglomerate in Africa.

Omogiafo’s success extends far beyond this recent recognition. With a remarkable career spanning several decades, she has consistently demonstrated her prowess in driving growth, fostering innovation, and championing transformative change.

Under her dynamic leadership, Transcorp Group has experienced substantial expansion, diversifying its portfolio across various sectors and establishing a strong presence in key African markets.

In addition to her role as President of Transcorp Group, Omogiafo has garnered admiration and respect for her tireless efforts in advancing the business community in Africa.

She has been instrumental in promoting inclusive business practices, empowering women leaders, and nurturing entrepreneurial talent across the continent.

The All-Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA) in partnership with CNBC Africa aims to recognize and celebrate outstanding individuals who have made indelible marks in the African business landscape.

This year’s awards also honored other distinguished recipients, including Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afrexim Bank, who was named Business Leader of the Year.

Mohammed Dewji, President of MeTL Group, was recognized as the Industrialist of the Year, while Dr. James Mwangi, Group MD & CEO of Kenya’s Equity Bank, received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Transcorp Group is a leading Nigerian conglomerate with a diversified portfolio spanning key sectors of the economy, including power, hospitality, and energy.

The group is committed to driving sustainable growth, creating value for stakeholders, and contributing to the socio-economic development of Nigeria and Africa.