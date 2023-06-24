Key Highlights

President Bola Tinubu will depart Paris for London on a short private visit after successful participation in the summit for ‘A new global financing pact’.

The president had earlier been scheduled to return back to Abuja on Saturday, June 24, after his outing.

The President will be back in the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has departed Paris, France, where he took part in the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’, for London, United Kingdom (UK) for a short private visit.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, Dele Alake, on Saturday, June 24, where he, however, noted that the president will be back on time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Alake in the statement said the president who represented Nigeria well at the event, also held high-profile sideline meetings with fellow heads of state and government, global business leaders, and chief executives of leading multilateral and development finance institutions from around the world.

What the Presidential Spokesman is saying

He stated that the summit afforded the President the opportunity of projecting, on a global stage, his advocacy for widening the fiscal space, economic justice for Africa as the world accelerates the pace of energy transition, and the urgency of addressing the pressing issues of poverty and climate change.

‘’President Tinubu, who was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja on Saturday, will now proceed to London, United Kingdom, for a short private visit. The President will be back in the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.’’

Optics

President Bola Tinubu’s recent official trip to Paris, France, and a subsequent private visit to London has raised eyebrows and sparked rumors among the public.

While the president’s official engagement in the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ was commendable, his decision to extend his stay for a private visit has invited speculation that it may be tied to medical reasons.

The timing of his departure, coupled with the lack of specific details surrounding the purpose of his private visit, has fueled conjecture and added fuel to the rumor mill.

These optics may inadvertently give rise to assumptions and questions regarding the president’s health, heightening the public interest and intensifying scrutiny surrounding his activities abroad.

As the president is expected to return in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival, Nigerians eagerly await clarification regarding the nature of his private visit and hope for a transparent response to dispel any unfounded rumors.