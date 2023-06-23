The Nigerian Exchange ended the trading session with a negative close as the All-Share Index depreciated by -0.01%.

The market capitalization of equities saw a marginal loss of N4 billion, resulting in a -0.01% loss from the previous trading session.

Unity Bank Plc (-9.84%) led the losers while LivingTrust Plc was the most traded equity in terms of volume.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative at the end of today’s trading session.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded -0.01% lower to close at 59,206.63 index points as against 59,211.26 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities saw a marginal loss of N4 billion to close at N32.237 trillion, -0.01% lower than the N32.241 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.

Market breadth closed negative as RTBRISCOE (10.00%) led gainers, Unity Bank (-9.84%) led losers while LivingTrust Plc was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

Trading volume increased by 1.94% from the previous day session as 627.87 million units of shares were traded today.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 59,206.63 points

Previous ASI: 59,211.26 points

% Day Change: -0.01%

% YTD: +15.53%

Market Cap: N32.237 trillion

Volume Traded: 627.87 million

Value: N9.15 billion

Deals: 6,953

NGX TOP GAINERS

RTBRISCOE gained 10.00% to close at N0.44 per share

TRANSCOHOT gained 10.00% to close at N17.60 per share

FIDSON gained 10.00% to close at N12.87 per share

NASCON gained 10.00% to close at N18.70 per share

CORNERST gained 9.91% to close at N1.22 per share

NGX TOP LOSERS

UNITYBNK was down by -9.84% to close at N1.10 per share

WAPIC was down by -9.57% to close at N0.85 per share

MCNICHOLS was down by -9.46% to close at N0.67 per share

ETI was down by -9.09% to close at N14.00 per share

NEM was down by -9.09% to close at N6.30 per share

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

LIVINGTRUST 113,004,171

UBA 62,685,403

GTCO 49,510,148

TOP 3 BY VALUE