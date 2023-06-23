- The Nigerian Exchange ended the trading session with a negative close as the All-Share Index depreciated by -0.01%.
- The market capitalization of equities saw a marginal loss of N4 billion, resulting in a -0.01% loss from the previous trading session.
- Unity Bank Plc (-9.84%) led the losers while LivingTrust Plc was the most traded equity in terms of volume.
The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative at the end of today’s trading session.
The All-Share Index (ASI) traded -0.01% lower to close at 59,206.63 index points as against 59,211.26 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.
The market capitalization of equities saw a marginal loss of N4 billion to close at N32.237 trillion, -0.01% lower than the N32.241 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.
Market breadth closed negative as RTBRISCOE (10.00%) led gainers, Unity Bank (-9.84%) led losers while LivingTrust Plc was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.
Trading volume increased by 1.94% from the previous day session as 627.87 million units of shares were traded today.
Market Indices
Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:
- NGX ASI: 59,206.63 points
- Previous ASI: 59,211.26 points
- % Day Change: -0.01%
- % YTD: +15.53%
- Market Cap: N32.237 trillion
- Volume Traded: 627.87 million
- Value: N9.15 billion
- Deals: 6,953
NGX TOP GAINERS
- RTBRISCOE gained 10.00% to close at N0.44 per share
- TRANSCOHOT gained 10.00% to close at N17.60 per share
- FIDSON gained 10.00% to close at N12.87 per share
- NASCON gained 10.00% to close at N18.70 per share
- CORNERST gained 9.91% to close at N1.22 per share
NGX TOP LOSERS
- UNITYBNK was down by -9.84% to close at N1.10 per share
- WAPIC was down by -9.57% to close at N0.85 per share
- MCNICHOLS was down by -9.46% to close at N0.67 per share
- ETI was down by -9.09% to close at N14.00 per share
- NEM was down by -9.09% to close at N6.30 per share
TOP 3 BY VOLUME
- LIVINGTRUST 113,004,171
- UBA 62,685,403
- GTCO 49,510,148
TOP 3 BY VALUE
- GTCO N1,547,890,747
- ZENITHBANK N1,159,723,529
- UBA N714,370,329
