Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are engaged in a social media feud, expressing their willingness to participate in a cage fight.

Musk tweeted his openness to a cage fight with Zuckerberg, who responded via his Instagram story with the caption “Send Me Location.”

The banter between the two billionaires has sparked excitement and speculation online, with discussions about their respective advantages and fitness levels for the proposed fight.

In a tweet by Twitter owner and Tesla (TSLA) CEO Musk recently tweeted that he would be “up for a cage fight” with Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta.

Zuckerberg replied via his Instagram story with a screenshot of Musk’s tweet that he was up to the task. “Send Me Location,” the caption read on Instagram.

Reactions on Twitter

An editor at Verge, Alex Heath also added further confirmations.



I’ve confirmed that Mark Zuckerberg is serious about fighting @elonmusk and is now waiting on the details (if Musk decides to follow through) “The story speaks for itself,” a Meta spokesperson says re: Zuck’s IG post saying “send me location”

Responding to a tweet about the fight by Alex Heath, editor of tech news website Verge, Musk tweets, “Vegas Octagon” (a reference to the Las Vegas arena that hosts the Ultimate Fighting Championship)Musk says,

“I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus,’ where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing,” he added in a separate tweet.

Musk appears bigger than, the Meta CEO, but Zuckerberg practices jiu-jitsu, the Brazilian martial art, and won gold and silver in a tournament in May.

The banter between both billionaires has sent the internet into a frenzy. Some users have begun running polls to determine the probability of either party winning. While some have cheered for Elon Musk, others have pointed out Zuckerberg’s jiu-jitsu skills as a fierce contender.

Chandra Sakpotha advises Elon to hit the gym as it looks like he may be up for competition with Zuckerberg.

Zuck doubled down in the Instagram story @elonmusk. I don’t see this working out for you. Drop the donut, and pick up the dumbbells.

Another user, JC highlighted that Musk may have the size advantage but raises concerns over his physical fitness to get involved in a fight.

I’m sure you must be joking but I mean I’m pretty sure Zuck has trained for some time now… I think he even won a tournament. You definitely have the size advantage but have you trained for it? Low key I would pay PPV for this fight and would put money down. You could put all the funds raised toward a charity for kiddos with a fully transparent ledger or something.

Christopher Thompson playfully warns of the after-effect of the “supposed” fight.

I thought the sumo wrestling left you with perpetual back pain. Are we sure a cage match is advisable?

Backstory

The latest decision to fight fair and square comes after, reports that showed Zuckerberg’s Meta is working on. Meta had earlier confirmed to CNBC that it was “exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates.”

The two tech moguls have been at each other’s throats, jostling for the no.1 spot on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index before Musk became the world’s richest man at $234 billion as of today.

Mark Zuckerberg who is 39 years old is worth $103 billion according to Bloomberg’s billionaire index.

In 2016, Zuckerberg publicly criticized Musk following a failed SpaceX launch of a Facebook satellite.