Nigeria’s West African neighbours, Senegal, has secured a 2.5 billion euro ($2.74 billion) investment deal with a group of developed countries to boost its renewable energy sector and accelerate its transition to a low-carbon economy.

The deal, announced on Thursday at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, is part of the Senegal Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), which involves France, Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

According to Reuters, the JETP aims to help Senegal achieve its goal of increasing the share of renewable energy in its installed capacity from 31% to 40% by 2030. A draft investment plan will be prepared within 12 months, according to a statement.

The financing will be provided over an initial period of three to five years, starting in 2023, and may be increased later depending on Senegal’s needs and ambitions.

Senegal’s President Macky Sall said the deal would enable his country to exceed its renewable energy target and reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.

“The current global financing system is not adequate,” Sall said, calling for lower interest rates and more debt relief for low-income countries.

The JETP model was launched in 2021 with a $20 billion deal with Indonesia to help it phase out coal power plants. Since then, similar deals have been signed with Vietnam, South Africa, and Senegal.

The JETPs are seen as a key mechanism to mobilize public and private finance to support developing countries in their efforts to combat climate change and shift to cleaner energy sources.

The rich countries backing the JETPs are under growing pressure to fulfill their commitments to provide $100 billion a year in climate finance to poorer nations by 2020.

What this means for Nigeria?

The successful investment deal and initiatives like the Senegal Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) could have significant implications for Nigeria’s renewable energy efforts.