The presidency has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not approved salary review for elected politicians and judicial officers.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, where he described as misinformation media reports that the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) approved a 114% increase in the salary of the President, Vice President, elected Federal and State political office holders and judicial officers.

Alake said while it is the constitutional duty of the RMAFC to review and increase remuneration, the news of the increase at this time is fake news.

The Presidential Spokesman said, “We state without any equivocation that President Bola Tinubu has not approved any salary increase, and no such proposal has been brought before him for consideration.’’

This is misinformation and fake news

Alake in the statement noted that the misinformation and fake news were contrived to create an ill will for the new administration and slow down the upward momentum and massive goodwill the Tinubu-led administration is currently enjoying among Nigerians as a result of its fast-paced, dynamic and progressive policies.