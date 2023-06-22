NPF Pensions’ RSA holders increased from 20,852 holders 2021 to a total of 323,096 RSA holders by the end of 2022.

The audited assets under management for NPF Pensions’ Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) grew by 18.08% in 2022, totaling N827.60 billion, compared to N700.91 billion in 2021.

NPF Pensions achieved positive financial performance in 2022, with total income increasing by 20.93% to nearly N9.20 billion, and a 47.75% rise in Profit After Tax (PAT) to N2.12 billion. The company’s cost-to-income ratio decreased to 66.78% from 72.86% in 2021. Data collated from PenCom’s 2022 periodic reports show that NPF Pensions ended the 2022 financial year with 323,096 RSA holders in the 4 RSA funds available, an increase of 20,852 RSA holders from 302,244 in 2021.

Performance Analysis: Company

For the year ended December 31, 2022, total income grew by 20.93% to just shy of N9.20 billion, compared to N7.61 billion in 2021. The cost of managing the business rose by 10.84%, leading to a cost-to-income ratio of 66.78%, down from 72.86% in 2021. The five-year average ratio stands at 68.19%.

Profit After Tax (PAT) for 2022 increased by 47.75% to N2.12 billion, compared to N1.44 billion in 2021, whilst shareholders’ funds closed the year at N7.90 billion, down slightly from N7.93 billion in 2021.

Performance Highlights: RSA Funds (audited)

For the year ended 31 December 2022 the NPF Pensions Fund I appreciated by 11.89%, Fund II appreciated by 11.15%, Fund III by 10.75%, Fund IV by 10.54%, NPF Pensions currently only offers Funds I – IV to its closed membership of RSA holders.

Returns benchmarks are yet to be established for pension funds but for indirect comparisons it is worth noting that for the year 2022 the stock market appreciated by 19.98%, the NGX Pension index appreciated by 16.96%, inflation was 21.47% and MPR closed the year at 16.50%, having risen steadily through the year.

NPF Pensions Fund I highlights:

Fund performance: up 11.89% in 2022, higher than the 6.33% in 2021 but lower than the 15.37% in 2020. The fund’s four-year average is 11.27%. The fund was launched on 14 September 2018 and had a partial year.

Fund income: N 22 million in 2022, up 92.84% from N 192.51 million in 2021.

22 million in 2022, up 92.84% from 192.51 million in 2021. Net gains from investing activities: N 87 million in 2022, a 118.66% increase over 2021.

87 million in 2022, a 118.66% increase over 2021. Fund size: the size of the fund, measured by net assets, grew 26.02% from N 43 billion to N 3.07 billion.

43 billion to 3.07 billion. Expense ratio: 1.97% in 2022, down from 2.07%.

Performance Ranking: 10 out of 19 in 2021.

NPF Pensions Fund II highlights:

Fund performance: up 11.15% in 2022, compared to 6.32% in 2021. The fund’s 5-year average is 11.49%.

Fund income: N 50 billion in 2022, up 78.33% from N 36.73 billion in 2021.

50 billion in 2022, up 78.33% from 36.73 billion in 2021. Net gains from investing activities: N 19 billion in 2022, up from N 28.72 billion in 2021.

19 billion in 2022, up from 28.72 billion in 2021. Fund size: Fund II grew 18.35% to N 15 billion from N 485.97 billion in 2021.

15 billion from 485.97 billion in 2021. Expense ratio: 1.62% in 2022, down slightly from 1.65% in 2021.

Performance Ranking: 11 out of 19 in 2021. The ranking for 2022 will be revealed later.

NPF Pensions Fund III highlights:

Fund performance: up 10.75% in 2022, compared to 7.91% in 2021. The fund’s four-year average is 12.13%. The fund was launched on 16 August 2018 and had a partial year.

Fund income: N 08 billion in 2022, up 58.37% from N 11.42 billion in 2021.

08 billion in 2022, up 58.37% from 11.42 billion in 2021. Net gains from investing activities: N 67 billion in 2022, up 65.45% from N 9.47 billion in 2021.

67 billion in 2022, up 65.45% from 9.47 billion in 2021. Fund size: Fund III grew 26.84% to N 89 billion from N 133.94 billion in 2021.

89 billion from 133.94 billion in 2021. Expense ratio: 1.42% in 2022, down slightly on 2021 which was 1.45%.

Performance Ranking: 11 out of 19 in 2021.

NPF Pensions Fund IV highlights:

Fund performance: up 10.54% in 2022, compared to 7.91% in 2021. The fund’s 5-year average is 12.93%.

Fund income: N 67 billion in 2022, up 37.48% from N 6.31 billion in 2021.

67 billion in 2022, up 37.48% from 6.31 billion in 2021. Net gains from investing activities: N 95 billion in 2022, up from N 5.61 billion.

95 billion in 2022, up from 5.61 billion. Fund size: Fund IV grew 1.20% to N 50 billion from N 78.55 billion in 2021.

50 billion from 78.55 billion in 2021. Expense ratio: 0.90% in 2022, up slightly from 0.89% in 2021.

Performance Ranking: 12 out of 19 in 2021.

What you should know

NPF Pensions, though part of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), is a stand-alone Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) that caters only to the unique needs of the members of the Nigerian Police Force, managing and administering their pension and other welfare issues.

NPF Pensions Limited was incorporated on 21st October 2013 and is a Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) licensed under the provisions of the Pension Reform Act 2014.

