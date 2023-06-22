Alhaji Tijjani Mohammed Borodo has been elected as the new President and Chairman of Governing Council of the Institute of Directors Nigeria (IOD Nigeria).

Borodo’s appointment follows the expiration of the tenure of office of Dr Mrs Ije Jidenma, who served the Institute in the same capacity for two years.

Borodo is a Fellow of the Institute of Directors Nigeria, a distinguished lawyer, and the pioneer Company Secretary of FBN Holdings Plc.

The Institute of Directors Nigeria (IOD Nigeria) has elected Alhaji Tijjani Mohammed Borodo as President and Chairman of Governing Council.

This is contained in a statement made available by the institute to Nairametrics.

According to the statement, the appointment follows the expiration of the tenure of office of Dr. Mrs. Ije Jidenma, after she served the Institute in the same capacity for two years.

The statement signed by Mr Dele Alimi, Director General/ Chief Executive Officer of IoD Nigeria noted that Alhaji Borodo emerged as President after an election at the Institute’s 39th Annual General Meeting held at the Institute’s Secretariat in Lagos.

Profile of Tijjani Borodo: The Institute noted that Borodo, a Fellow of the Institute of Directors Nigeria, a distinguished lawyer, and the pioneer Company Secretary of FBN Holdings Plc.

He is an astute boardroom executive who has served the Institute previously in various capacities such as First Vice President, Second Vice President, Chairman, Finance & General-Purpose Committee, Chairman, Membership and Branch Development Committee, and Honorary Legal Adviser among others.

The institute said it was pleased as Alhaji Tijjani Borodo assumes the role of President of IOD Nigeria.

“As a previous office holder and Council Member of the Institute, he had brought his extensive knowledge and experience to bear and has provided inspirational leadership and direction for the success of the Institute. His emergence as the President will enhance the Institute’s role as the leading corporate governance advocate, promoting sound ethical standards.

” Alhaji Tijjani Borodo, F.IOD is the Founder and Principal Partner at Tijjani M. Borodo & Associates Law Firm and an accomplished Board Executive of repute. He is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, a member of the International Bar Association (IBA), and an Alumnus of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and the University of Essex, United Kingdom.

He is also an Independent Non-Executive Director at Cowry Asset Management Limited, Signature Bank Limited, and Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited,” the institute said.

What you should know

The Institute of Directors Nigeria (IOD) is the premier corporate governance Institute in Nigeria. The Institute was founded in 1983 and obtained an affiliate status in 1997 from IOD UK with full autonomy to operate in Nigeria.