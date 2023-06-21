Ride-hailing drivers in Nigeria, represented by AUATWON, have suspended their planned indefinite strike to engage in dialogue with the government and app-based companies.

Ride-hailing drivers in Nigeria, represented by the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transport Workers of Nigeria (AUATWON), have suspended their planned indefinite strike to allow for dialogue with the government.

The union’s Chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee, Jossy Olawale, announced this development in a statement on June 21, 2023, in Lagos. The scheduled meeting, involving the Ministry of Labour and Employment, app-based companies (Uber and Bolt), and the union, was initially planned for June 20 but has been rescheduled to June 26 to facilitate constructive discussions.

AUATWON demand

Olawale said, “ The union and some app companies had earlier scheduled a meeting with the ministry for June 20, but got a letter that the meeting has been rescheduled for Monday, June 26.

“As a result of this, we wish to announce that the strike would not hold until to allow the meeting is held as stated.’’

200% loss in earnings

AUATWON Spokesperson expressed dismay over the challenges facing workers since the fuel pump price increased by 300 per cent.

He noted that the increase has impacted negatively on workers’ service delivery, with the fuel subsidy removal leading to a more than 200% loss in earnings and poor living conditions.

He said, “ We are concerned about the various challenges and multiplier effect the 300 per cent hike in the pump price of petrol has on our service delivery.

“The removal of fuel subsidy has created a burden of over 200 per cent loss on earnings and poor living style and capacity.

“We are also burdened by the lack of motivation and low morale toward work; aggression and poor customer service.’’

What you should know

Ride-hailing drivers, including Uber, Bolt, LagRide and Indriver, had on Wednesday, June 7, commenced a nationwide warning strike that was to run till Friday.

At the direction of the Amalgamated Union of App-based Transport Workers of Nigeria, ride-hailing drivers followed a sit-at-home order until the ride-hailing companies increase their base fares by 200%.

Among other demands, AUATWON is asking ride-hailing companies to increase fares by a minimum of 200%, a 50% reduction in commission to ride-hailing companies (Uber and Bolt collect 20% commission on every ride), and an end to the deactivation of drivers who refuse to work due to the low fares and attendant unprofitability.

The union is also seeking the recognition of AUATWON as the representative body for their interests.

The union had again 2 days ago threatened to embark on an indefinite strike, over the failure of the app-based companies to negotiate and accede to its demands.