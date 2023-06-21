The Nigerian Exchange ended the trading session with a positive close as the All-Share Index gained 0.36%.

The market capitalization of equities gained N117 billion, resulting in a 0.36% gain from the previous trading session.

Afromedia Plc (10.00%) led the gainers while Universal Insurance Plc was the most traded equity in terms of volume.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive at the end of today’s trading session.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.36% higher to close at 59,323.95 index points as against 59,110.02 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities saw a gain of N117 billion to close at N32.302 trillion, a 0.36% gain compared to the N32.185 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.

Market breadth closed positive as Afromedia Plc (10.00%) led gainers, Jaizbank (-10.00%) led losers while Universal Insurance Plc was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

Trading volume also increased by +9.2% from the previous day’s session as 643.03 million units of shares were traded today.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 59,323.95 points

Previous ASI: 59,110.02 points

% Day Change: +0.36%

% YTD: +15.75%

Market Cap: N32.302 trillion

Volume Traded: 643.03 million

Value: N6.11 billion

Deals: 7,806

NGX TOP GAINERS

AFROMEDIA gained 10.00% to close at N0.22 per share

ETRANZACT gained 9.91% to close at N5.88 per share

FTNCOCOA gained 9.88% to close at N1.78 per share

NEIMETH gained 9.88% to close at N1.78 per share

UNITYBNK gained 9.76% to close at N1.35 per share

NGX TOP LOSERS

JAIZBANK was down by -10.00% to close at N1.53 per share

MEYER was down by -9.88% to close at N2.19 per share

IKEJAHOTEL was down by -9.86% to close at N3.20 per share

TANTALIZER was down by -9.09% to close at N0.20 per share

CADBURY was down by -9.04% to close at N17.10 per share

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

UNIVINSURE 141,336,787

GTCO 44,862,505

JAPAULGOLD 37,683,238

TOP 3 BY VALUE