Data from the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) shows that Nigeria maintains the lowest fuel pump prices compared to neighbouring African countries.

This information comes despite the recent removal of the fuel subsidy regime since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office in May 2023.

Following the elimination of the fuel subsidy, fuel prices have increased nationwide, with prices ranging from N488 to N570 per litre across different states in Nigeria.

Despite these price hikes, the latest data as of June 20, based on an exchange rate of $1 to N755, indicates that Nigeria still offers the most affordable fuel pump prices when compared to neighbouring countries.

MOMAN data shows varying fuel pump prices across 12 African countries as follows:

Nigeria – N488 – N570 per liter across states

Cameroon – N906 per liter

Benin Republic – N807.85 per liter

Serra Leone – N822.95 per liter

Togo – N868.25 per liter

Burkina Faso – N1057 per liter

Ivory Coast – N1011.70 per litre

Ghana – N890.90 per liter

Guinea – N1049.45 per liter

Mali – N1079.65 per liter

Senegal – N1230.65 per liter

Liberia – N762.55 per liter

Nigerian fuel is still at risk of being smuggled.

A review of the above-listed fuel pump prices in African countries shows Nigeria as having the least prices and energy analyst, Dan D. Kunle tells Nairametrics that these prices could be an incentive for fuel smugglers to still want to continue their trade despite the increase in Nigeria’s fuel pump prices.

According to him, the government will need to ensure that fuel smuggling is completely eradicated.

Recall that earlier this month, Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited said that Nigeria’s fuel subsidy removal and the upward fuel price adjustment will reduce fuel smuggling to neighbouring African countries.

At the time, he provided context using the situation where Nigeria was selling fuel at N195 per litre meanwhile other neighbouring countries were selling at over N500 per litre.

In this context, some stakeholders took advantage of the system and engaged in fuel smuggling.

He reasoned that the increase in Nigeria’s fuel pump prices will drastically reduce fuel smuggling to other African countries.

What you should know

In January 2023, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) blamed the price arbitrage between Nigeria and West African countries on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Authority, the price arbitrage between Nigeria and neighbouring countries has continued to grow due to inflation and the regional impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the global energy value chain including international freight rates and coastal vessels charter rates.