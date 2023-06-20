Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla is Nigeria’s new Chief of Naval Staff.

He hails from Enugu State in the South-Eastern part of the country and is the first Igbo Chief of Naval Staff in the history of Nigeria.

Ogalla has a distinguished career, holding various command appointments and attending courses both domestically and internationally.

On Monday, President Bola Tinubu announced the retirement of all service chiefs, advisers, comptroller general of customs, and their replacements.

According to the press release issued by the SGF on June 19, 2023, the president approved the immediate retirement of all service chiefs and the inspector-general of police, advisers, and comptroller-general of customs from service as well as their replacements with immediate effect.

The move was seen as a major shake-up in the security and administrative sectors of the country, as the new president seeks to consolidate his power and implement his agenda.

The newly appointed officers are as follows:

Mallam Nuhu Ribadu – National Security Adviser

Maj. Gen. C.G Musa – Chief of Defence Staff

Maj. T. A Lagbaja – Chief of Army Staff

AVM H.B Abubakar – Chief of Air Staff

DIG Kayode Egbetokun – Acting Inspector-General of Police

Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye – Chief of Defense Intelligence

Until his appointment, he was the Director of Lessons Learnt at the Naval Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans.

Ogalla is a regular combatant and has held several command appointments and attended several courses both at home and abroad.

He is married to Mrs Ijeoma Ogalla with 2 children.

His early Life and Career

Ogalla was Born on the 20th of December, 1968, in Enugu Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State. He did his secondary schooling at NMS Zaria, completing his West African School Certificate in June 1987 where he graduated as the ‘Best Boy’ in Sciences.

He has completed courses in the Navu including the STC NNS QUORRA, Basic Hydrography National Hydrographic School India in May 2000, Junior and Senior Staff Courses AFCSC Jaji in November 2001 and Jul 2006 respectively and also the NDC Course 22 and was awarded FDC in Aug 2014.

He was also part of the recent reshuffling of officers in the NAVY in 2021 where he was reappointed as Director of Lessons Learnt and formerly Director of Audit, at Naval Headquarters.

What You Should Know

His statutory duty as the Chief Naval Officer is to formulate and execute policies towards the highest attainment of National Security and operational competence of the Nigerian Navy.