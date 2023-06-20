Foundation launches a fully-paid innovators boot camp for founders in the nonprofit/ third sector

the training aims to enable the participants to develop skills that will sustain the enterprise

The deadline for application is the 14th of July 2023

The 5th cohort of “GE’DA Digital,” an African Social Innovators Bootcamp, has been launched by the Donors for Africa Foundation.

The program aims to enhance the abilities of leaders in the third sector (nonprofits) in Africa.

According to the foundation, participants will have the opportunity to become investment-ready and acquire the necessary skills to lead a sustainable enterprise. Additionally, it will amplify the innovator’s personal and brand visibility.

Nairametrics gathers that participants will receive mentorship, funding, and training to address global challenges that Africa is currently facing.

Details of the fellowship

The fellowship is designed for founders of startups aged between 22 and 50 who are working on any of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Innovators are required to possess a strong passion for becoming transformative leaders, establishing sustainable businesses, and leading organizations that make a real impact.

The boot camp will span over six months and serve as an intensive program for professional leadership development. It will provide participants with a unique opportunity to become prepared for impact investment and acquire the necessary skills to lead a sustainable enterprise.

Some of the benefits it offers are increased personal and brand visibility, mentorship, and access to funds, as participants are prepared to address global challenges faced by Africa.

The fellowship will involve various activities including group workshops, expert sessions, media exposure, project and funding referrals, and a lifelong network for personal growth.

Program themes

The course modules include the following but are not limited to:

In-depth courses on nonprofit leadership and social innovation techniques

Resource mobilization

Brand marketing and visibility

A systems approach to solving problems

Impact investment

Impact assessment/ Monitoring & Evaluation

Resilience & Leadership

Talent management

Mentoring engagements

Pitch and funding opportunities

General benefits of the fellowship

Participants will be part of

Capacity building workshops

Receiving cash prizes

Networking opportunities

Personal support from a dedicated in-country manager

Post-fellowship support

Recognized professional certification in Social Enterprise Management

Funding opportunity

Exclusive invitation to topical growth webinars

Remain a valued member of the network for future events and ongoing activities

Build professional credibility through this immersive experience

Become part of a global family

This program is for those who are:

Passionate about Africa and the SDGs

Work in nonprofits of all sizes and sectors, as well as public sector leaders

Supervise staff and/or complex, multi-stakeholder activities

Seek to develop, hone, and apply management and leadership skills

Committed to learning and learning with others in an inclusive environment

Led change and are willing to put in the work

Looking at growing their network and committed to this experience

Ready to improve their skills and make a notable difference in the lives within a demography

Want to develop and diversify their leadership pipeline

Looking to build their brand visibility

In a nutshell, participants will be chosen from diverse sectors of development and different countries in West Africa. They will be encouraged to fearlessly lead the way in driving change.

Eligibility criteria

Applications are open to all Africans

Applications are open to individuals from the following West African countries: Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia

Must be a founder or hold an executive position within an organization

Must be available to fully commit and attend all sessions.

Applicants should be between 21 and 55 years of age. Younger applicants are encouraged to apply if they possess a strong application.

Must be able to attend both the launch and graduation events

Applicants, as well as social enterprise organizations, should be eager and prepared to scale up their organization.

Must be creating direct and intentional positive impact aligned with one or more of the SDGs or AU Agenda 2063.

Applicants can apply here before the 14th of July, 2023.