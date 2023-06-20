Google for Startups announce 25 African-based startups are selected for its $ 4 million Black Founders Fund

Out of this number 10 are owned by Nigerians

The funding will provide the businesses with the capital needed to expand to new markets, improving economic opportunities and creating jobs.

Google for Startups (GfS) has announced the 25 African-based startups selected for this year’s $ 4 million Black Founders Fund.

The selected cohort is made up of 40 startups from Europe and Africa, including 25 African startups that they believe embody the diverse entrepreneurial spirit across the African continent.

Startups led or co-founded by women make up 72% of the group, highlighting the role women play in shaping Africa’s startup ecosystem.

Each selected startup will receive up to $150,000 in non-dilutive cash awards, up to $200,000 in Google Cloud credits, Ad support, 1:1 mentoring by industry experts and invaluable connections within Google’s network.

What the funding will be used for

The funding will provide the businesses with the capital needed to take their ventures to the next level and expand to new markets, supercharging economic opportunities and job creation.

Google for Startups believes that early-stage investment is essential for the success of startups and the African startup ecosystem as a whole.

According to them, this is crucial for Africa to become a global tech leader, and with the significant decrease in African tech investment in 2023, Google for Startups also believes that Africa needs the funds to sustain their growth and develop innovative solutions for the continent.

These startups have been selected due to their impact in providing accessible healthcare efficient logistics, to innovative fintech solutions, while harnessing the power of technology to address some of Africa’s most pressing needs.

About the Black Founders Fund

The Black Founders Fund, now in its third year, aims to help tackle systemic racial inequality in venture capital (VC) funding by providing equity-free grants and mentoring to early-stage Black-led high-growth businesses across Europe and Africa.

Since its inception, it has facilitated over $205 million in investor conversations, representing a 12-fold increase. This has sparked significant growth within the participating startups, with their combined monthly recurring revenue now exceeding $6.1 million, marking a 7% increase.

Here are the startups in Africa including Nigeria selected to receive the fund: