President Bola Tinubu has appointed a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, as the new National Security Adviser (NSA).

The appointment was confirmed by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation via its Twitter handle.

Mr. Ribadu, who hails from Adamawa State, is a seasoned lawyer and anti-corruption crusader. He served as the pioneer head of the EFCC from 2003 to 2007, where he led several high-profile investigations and prosecutions of corrupt public officials and fraudsters.

He also contested for the presidency in 2011 under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), which later merged with other parties to form the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013.

As the NSA, Mr. Ribadu will be responsible for advising the president on all matters relating to the security of Nigeria and its citizens. He will also coordinate the activities of the various security agencies and intelligence services under his supervision. Some of these include the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

In addition to Mr. Ribadu’s appointment, President Tinubu also announced the appointment of new service chiefs and an acting Inspector-General of Police. The new service chiefs are:

– Maj. Gen. C.G Musa – Chief of Defence Staff

– Maj. T. A Lagbaja – Chief of Army Staff

– Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla – Chief of Naval Staff

– AVM H.B Abubakar – Chief of Air Staff

– Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye – Chief of Defense Intelligence

The acting Inspector-General of Police is DIG Kayode Egbetokun, who was formerly the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State.

The president expressed confidence in the ability and integrity of the new appointees to deliver on their mandates and ensure the security and stability of Nigeria. He also thanked the outgoing service chiefs and IGP for their service and dedication to the nation.

The new appointments come at a time when Nigeria is facing various security challenges such as insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, communal clashes, and secessionist agitations. Many Nigerians have called for a change in the security architecture and strategy to address these issues effectively.

President Tinubu, who assumed office on May 29, 2023, after defeating former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the February 23 presidential election, has promised to tackle insecurity as one of his top priorities. He has also pledged to reform the security sector and enhance its capacity and professionalism.

Apart from Mr. Ribadu, President Tinubu also appointed eight other special advisers to assist him in various aspects of governance. They are:

Mr. Dele Alake; Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy

Mr. Yau Darazo; Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs

Mr. Wale Edun; Special Adviser, Monetary Policies

Mrs. Olu Verheijen; Special Adviser, Energy

Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji; Special Adviser, Revenue

Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu; Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment

Dr (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas; Special Adviser, Health

These special advisers are expected to bring their wealth of experience and expertise to bear on their respective portfolios and support the president in delivering good governance to Nigerians.