The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive as the equity market saw marginal gain to begin the week.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.02% higher to close at 59,014.85 index points as against 59,000.96 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities saw a marginal gain of N8 billion to close at N32.134 trillion, a 0.02% gain compared to the N32.126 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.

Market breadth closed positive as Universal Insurance Plc (10.00%) led gainers, Ellahlakes Plc (-10.00%) led losers while Jaiz Bank Plc was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

Trading volume also increased by +34.80% from the previous day’s session as N892.95 million units of shares were traded today.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 59,014.85 points

Previous ASI: 59,000.96 points

% Day Change: +0.02%

% YTD: +15.15%

Market Cap: N32.134 trillion

Volume Traded: 892.95 million

Value: N11.15 billion

Deals: 9,274

NGX TOP GAINERS

UNIVINSURE gained 10.00% to close at N0.22 per share

TANTALIZER gained 10.00% to close at N0.22 per share

UNITYBNK gained 9.80% to close at N1.12 per share

MBENEFIT gained 9.76% to close at N0.45 per share

FTNCOCOA gained 9.63% to close at N1.48 per share

NGX TOP LOSERS

ELLAHLAKES was down by -10.00% to close at N3.24 per share

JOHNHOLT was down by -9.57% to close at N1.04 per share

ACADEMY was down by -9.55% to close at N1.80 per share

OMATEK was down by -7.14% to close at N0.26 per share

REGALINS was down by -7.14% to close at N0.39 per share

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

JAIZBANK 139,891,381

STERLINGNG 105,543,000

UNIVINSURE 95,115,898

TOP 3 BY VALUE