ExxonMobil, a global energy giant, announced the appointment of Mr. Shane Harris as the new Chairman and Managing Director, as well as lead country manager, for its three Nigerian affiliates.

The decision follows the retirement of Richard Laing, a seasoned executive with over 30 years of service to the company. In a press statement released on Twitter, ExxonMobil highlighted the significance of this leadership change, entrusting Harris with the responsibility of overseeing operations in Nigeria.

As the Chairman and Managing Director of ExxonMobil’s affiliates in Nigeria, which include Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited, and Esso Exploration & Production Nigeria (Offshore East), Shane Harris is set to take charge of steering the company’s operations in the country.

The new Chairman’s reaction to the appointment

In his statement, Harris expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead the ExxonMobil team in Nigeria and acknowledged the notable contributions made by his predecessor, Richard Laing, over the past three years.

In his words “It is a privilege to lead the ExxonMobil team in Nigeria and build on the work that Richard Laing has done over the last three years. I look forward to the work that lies ahead and continuing the company’s outstanding relationships”

About the new Chairman

Shane Harris brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having been associated with ExxonMobil since 1998.

Throughout his career, Harris has undertaken diverse leadership, engineering, and business assignments in various countries such as Australia, Canada, Malaysia, Russia, and the United States. Notably, he served as the asset manager for Imperial Oil’s Kearl oil sands mining asset in northern Alberta, Canada, and as ExxonMobil’s global drilling technical manager in Houston.

Hailing from Australia, Shane Harris holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Newcastle. His extensive industry experience and diverse background make him well-suited to navigate the complexities of ExxonMobil’s operations in Nigeria and uphold the company’s exceptional relationships.

Significance of the appointment

The appointment of Shane Harris signifies ExxonMobil’s commitment to ensuring a seamless transition in leadership and continuing its strong presence in Nigeria’s energy sector.

As the company welcomes its new Chairman and Managing Director, stakeholders can anticipate a focused approach to driving forward ExxonMobil’s strategic goals and further strengthening its contributions to Nigeria’s economy and energy landscape.