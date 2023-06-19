The Chat for Impact Accelerator is a 6-week virtual programme starting in August 2023

The program aims to teach attendees how world-class health organizations have achieved successful outcomes in building chat services for health.

Select organisations will receive USD 25,000 in prizes to launch and scale a live chat service on the WhatsApp Business Platform.

Turn.io will be launching the Chat for Impact Accelerator 6-week virtual programme in August to provide mentorship and support to health organisations wanting to build and scale their WhatsApp chat service.

This stems from the fact that billions of people all over the world use WhatsApp to stay connected to friends and family. The app has proven to be a key tool that provides vulnerable, disempowered and minority communities with easy and secure access to vital information and support.

Again, the accelerator program selected WhatsApp as the suitable platform as it provides tools and resources to empower organisations to create lasting healthcare services and improve lives. Governments, NGOs and charities use WhatsApp to support better health outcomes with messaging services that enable fact-checking, hotlines, and vaccine schedules.

In the contained document, turn.io notes that the participants will receive mentorship from Agency Fund, WhatsApp and experts in behaviour change, conversational design and AI technology.

Who is eligible to apply?

Nairametrics understands that Turn.io is looking for organisations with a clear theory of change that leverages digital messaging to achieve health outcomes, specifically emphasizing secure and private chat services.

In addition, impact organizations with a strong mission and an engaging use case suitable to the WhatsApp Business Platform are encouraged to apply.

Such organizations must have dedicated teams with in-depth knowledge of their users and should be currently ready and strategically focused to build and drive a successful WhatsApp service.

In addition, the ideal applicants should be committed to building and expanding a chat service on WhatsApp and have the required team and time to accomplish this goal.

To put it succinctly, diverse groups of participants ranging in focus, geographies, scale and digital maturity can apply.

How this will benefit health organizations

Turn.io notes that this will be an opportunity for health organisations to enhance their impact by leveraging the power of chat.

According to Turn.io, previous recipients of this award include organisations using WhatsApp to coach people with diabetes, offer affordable and accessible healthcare services, and provide free mental health support and coaching.

Apply here before the deadline of July 15, 2023