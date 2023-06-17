The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 5.49% to close the week at 59,000.96 and N32.126 trillion respectively.

A total turnover of 4.276 billion shares worth N62.176 billion in 44,344 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange.

NGX Banking Index was the best-performing index as it gained 12.59% for the week. Also, FTN COCOA Plc gained 45.16% to become the best-performing stock.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed bullish as the All-Share Index appreciated by 5.49% in the week ended 16th June 2023.

The market opened for four trading days this week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Monday 12th June 2023 as Public Holiday to commemorate Democracy Day.

The Market Capitalization gained N1.67 trillion during the course of the week to close at N32.126 trillion as against N30.455 trillion recorded last week.

The month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market is 5.79% while the year-to-date return is 15.12%.

Equity Market Performance

This is in contrast to a total of 2.196 billion shares valued at N45.971 billion that exchanged hands last week in 31,655 deals.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart – in terms of volume – with 3.303 billion shares valued at N45.244 billion traded in 23,490 deals; thus contributing 77.26% and 72.77% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Oil and Gas Industry followed with 247.383 million shares worth N2.368 billion in 3,561 deals. While in third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 223.315 million shares worth N4.640 billion in 5,982 deals.

The top three equities for the week (measured by volume traded) were UBA Plc, GTCO Plc and Access Holdings Plc, which accounted for 1.475 billion shares worth N27.648 billion in 8,875 deals, contributing 34.50% and 44.47% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

NGX Banking Index was the best-performing index as it appreciated 12.59% outperforming the All-Share Index (5.49%).

Aside from the All-Share Index, 16 other indexes finished higher, 2 indexes finished lower while NGX ASeM closed flat.

NGX TOP GAINERS

FTNCOCOA gained 45.16% to close at N1.35 per share

UNITYBNK gained 41.67% to close at N1.02 per share

WAPIC gained 40.43% to close at N0.66 per share

NGX TOP LOSERS

TIP was down -25.00% to close at N0.39 per share

JOHNHOLT was down -17.86% to close at N1.15 per share

ABCTRANS was down -12.82% to close at N0.34 per share

Summary

Seventy-seven (77) equities appreciated in price during the week higher than fifty-two (52) equities in the previous week.

Twenty-four (24) equities depreciated in price lower than twenty-seven (27) in the previous week, while fifty-five (55) equities remained unchanged, lower than seventy-seven (77) recorded in the previous week.