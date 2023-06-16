Vale, a digital banking provider, surpasses $1 million in Assets Under Management (AUM) within just two years, offering bespoke banking services to everyday people.

Vale has announced that its total Assets Under Management (AUM) have exceeded the $1 Million mark, barely two years into its foray into the digital banking industry; providing bespoke banking services to everyday people.

Furthermore, in the last year, Vale has processed over $10M in total banking transactions and has paid customers over $300,000 in interest. Underpinning these milestones is its commitment to delivering flexible and rewarding digital banking solutions.

Since its inception in 2021, Vale has moved against the tide of how the industry has approached saving in the past. With Vale, customers have enjoyed access to daily interest and the ability to spend their interest whenever, wherever, and however without the burdensome charges experienced with traditional banks.

Speaking about this landmark achievement, Vale’s Co-Founder, Sola Adeyinka CFA, stated at a recent event, “Our vision at Vale is to be the preferred digital financial solutions provider for businesses and middle-income individuals by 2030, and I am excited to say we are well on our way to reaching our goal. Over the last two years, we have researched extensively, gleaned insights from our customers, and transformed our platform to provide invaluable solutions to our customers’ financial needs. While the results have been humbling, they have also boosted our confidence that if we are unwavering in our commitment, delivery, and customer experience we will continue to exceed stakeholders’ expectations.”

He went on to thank all the customers who have trusted Vale with their money. He further added, “You have kept our spirit up and the vision afloat. You have motivated us to keep forging ahead despite the odds, and you make our effort as a team worthwhile. We hereby renew our commitment to remain the bank that truly pays you, and to the amazing team at Vale, this great feat wouldn’t be possible without you. Thank you for your resolute commitment and tireless work towards the vision.’

Certainly, Vale’s achievements over the last two years have inspired more confidence among stakeholders. From its early days as a savings and investment app in its debut year, each upgrade has brought new and exciting products and features that have made Vale a favourite among the active demography. With the total number of users on the app doubling from 40,000 in 2022 to over 80,000 in 2023, Vale is steadily on the path to exponential growth, and stakeholders expect that it will continually expand its value offerings to serve individuals and businesses across industries.

Ultimately, the future is bright, and the mission is in progress. Vale, on its part, remains committed to being at the forefront of disruption in the digital banking industry, ensuring individuals and businesses remain the greatest beneficiaries.