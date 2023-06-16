The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPCL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Morocco, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Benin, and Guinea.

This milestone was shared in a press release on June 16 through social media. The signing took place at the headquarters of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), marking an important step forward.

These four countries join the agreement for the construction of the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline, which spans 5,600km and passes through 13 African countries from Nigeria to Morocco. The initial MoU between Nigeria and Morocco was signed on September 15, 2022, initiating the pipeline project.

A part of the NNPCL press release cited earlier stated:

“Four Memoranda of Understanding were signed on Friday, June 16, in Abuja as part of the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project.

“These tripartite MOUs were respectively and successively signed between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and the Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) of Morocco on one hand, and the Société Nationale des Opérations Pétrolières of Cote d’Ivoire (PETROCI), the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), the Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures of Benin (SNH-Benin), and the Société Nationale des Pétroles of the Republic of Guinea (SONAP) on the other hand.

“These Memoranda of Understanding, similar to those signed with ECOWAS on September 15, 2022, Mauritania and Senegal on October 15, 2022, and The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone, and Ghana on December 5, 2022, reaffirm the commitment of the Parties to this strategic project. Once completed, the project will enhance the monetization of the natural gas resources of the affected African countries and also offer a new alternative export route to Europe.

“The signings took place on the sidelines of the Steering Committee meeting of the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project, which was attended by representatives from ECOWAS and all the participating countries, including Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, The Gambia, Senegal, Mauritania, and Morocco.”

According to the press release, the project will enable the following: