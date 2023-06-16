The Nigerian Exchange experienced back-to-back losses. The All-Share Index dropped by -0.33% as investors take a profit after the recent rally.

The market capitalization of equities also decreased by N430 billion, resulting in a -0.33% loss compared to the previous session.

NEM Plc (-9.87%) led the losers while LivingTrust Plc was the most traded equity in terms of volume.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative at the end of today’s trading session in what appears to be profit-taking from recent market rallies.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded -0.33% lower to close at 59,000.96 index points as against 59,195.21 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities depreciated by N106 billion to close at N32.126 trillion, a -0.33% loss compared to the N32.232 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.

Market breadth closed negative as WAPIC Plc (10.00%) led gainers, NEM Plc (-9.87%) led losers while LivingTrust Plc was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

Trading volume also reduced by -43.38% from the previous day’s session as N662.41 million units of shares were traded today.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 59,000.96 points

Previous ASI: 59,195.21 points

% Day Change: -0.33%

% YTD: +15.12%

Market Cap: N32.126 trillion

Volume Traded: 662.41 million

Value: N6.51 billion

Deals: 9,417

NGX TOP GAINERS

WAPIC gained 10.00% to close at N0.66 per share

FTNCOCOA gained 9.76% to close at N1.35 per share

TRANSCOHOT gained 9.69% to close at N14.60 per share

UNITYBNK gained 9.68% to close at N1.02 per share

RTBRISCOE gained 9.68% to close at N0.34 per share

NGX TOP LOSERS

NEM was down by -9.87% to close at N6.30 per share

ABBEYBDS was down by -9.52% to close at N1.52 per share

CWG was down by -9.50% to close at N1.62 per share

JOHNHOLT was down by -9.45% to close at N1.15 per share

TIP was down by -9.30% to close at N0.39 per share

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

LIVINGTRUST 103,433,185

UBA 46,269,069

ACCESSCORP 41,023,827

TOP 3 BY VALUE