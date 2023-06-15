- The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) ended the trading session with a negative close, as the All-Share Index (ASI) dropped by 1.31%.
The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) concluded today’s trading session on a negative note as the All-Share Index (ASI) recorded a 1.31% decline, closing at 59,195.21 index points.
The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 1.31% lower to close at 59,195.21 index points as against 59,985.10 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.
The market capitalization of equities depreciated by N430 billion to close at N32.232 trillion, a 1.31% loss compared to the N32.662 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.
Market breadth closed negative as MRS Plc (10.00%) led gainers, Sunu Assurance (-10.00%) led losers while UBA Plc was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
Below are market indices for today’s trading session:
- NGX ASI: 59,195.21 points
- Previous ASI: 59,985.10 points
- % Day Change: -1.31%
- % YTD: +15.50%
- Market Cap: N32.232 trillion
- Volume Traded: 1.17 billion
- Value: N15.36 billion
- Deals: 12,611
NGX TOP GAINERS
- MRS gained 10.00% to close at N68.75 per share
- TRANSCOHOT gained 10.00% to close at N13.31 per share
- TOTAL gained 10.00% to close at N336.70 per share
- IKEJAHOTEL gained 9.97% to close at N3.31 per share
- ETRANZACT gained 9.92% to close at N5.32 per share
NGX TOP LOSERS
- SUNUASSUR was down by -10.00% to close at N0.45 per share
- CORNERST was down by -9.73% to close at N1.02 per share
- MCNICHOLS was down by -9.33% to close at N0.68 per share
- ACCESSCORP was down by -9.24% to close at N14.25 per share
- RTBRISCOE was down by -8.82% to close at N0.31 per share
TOP 3 BY VOLUME
- UBA 192,832,533
- ACCESSCORP 121,537,991
- FIDELITYBK 102,638,753
TOP 3 BY VALUE
- GTCO N3,325,944,452
- UBA N2,344,643,362
- ACCESSCORP N1,962,105,888
