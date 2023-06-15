The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) ended the trading session with a negative close, as the All-Share Index (ASI) dropped by 1.31%.

The market capitalization of equities also decreased by N430 billion, resulting in a 1.31% loss compared to the previous session.

MRS Plc was the top gainer, Sunu Assurance led the losers, and UBA Plc was the most traded equity by volume.

Market Indices

Below are market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 59,195.21 points

Previous ASI: 59,985.10 points

% Day Change: -1.31%

% YTD: +15.50%

Market Cap: N32.232 trillion

Volume Traded: 1.17 billion

Value: N15.36 billion

Deals: 12,611

NGX TOP GAINERS

MRS gained 10.00% to close at N68.75 per share

TRANSCOHOT gained 10.00% to close at N13.31 per share

TOTAL gained 10.00% to close at N336.70 per share

IKEJAHOTEL gained 9.97% to close at N3.31 per share

ETRANZACT gained 9.92% to close at N5.32 per share

NGX TOP LOSERS

SUNUASSUR was down by -10.00% to close at N0.45 per share

CORNERST was down by -9.73% to close at N1.02 per share

MCNICHOLS was down by -9.33% to close at N0.68 per share

ACCESSCORP was down by -9.24% to close at N14.25 per share

RTBRISCOE was down by -8.82% to close at N0.31 per share

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

UBA 192,832,533

ACCESSCORP 121,537,991

FIDELITYBK 102,638,753

TOP 3 BY VALUE