Binance’s native token, BNB, experienced a significant price drop, falling about 25% from June 5 to 12, reaching its lowest level since 2022.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Binance and its founder, Zhao Changpeng, accusing them of mismanaging client funds, misleading investors and regulators, and violating securities regulations. Binance pledged to defend its platform against these allegations.

Binance CEO CZ denied allegations of market manipulation, including claims of selling bitcoin to stabilize the price of BNB. These allegations arose from market pundits and a technical analysis platform accusing Binance of manipulating the market through trades involving BTC, BNB, and Tether.

US regulators have previously said BNB is one of many unregistered securities in the digital asset space. According to CoinGecko, the token has a market capitalization of $39 billion making him the fourth-largest cryptocurrency. Users receive discounted transaction fees, and the success of the coin and Binance are believed to go hand in hand.

But while Binance’s response to the SEC lawsuit helped stabilize BNB, it also poses risks the US Department of Justice may file charges

Regulatory Challenges and Defence of Binance

After the collapse of the FTT, investors are turning to native tokens on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is the token of FTX that contributed to the collapse of FTT. The cleanup also left the sector worried about the resilience of the exchange.

Since BNB’s launch, the world’s most popular crypto exchange has benefited from growing investor interest in the coin. BNB experienced a significant price surge in early 2021, attracting the attention of corporate investors.

Measures like BEP-95 have upgraded an already deflationary tokenomics to further deflate the BNB.

According to the proposal, gas prices on Binance Smart Chain will be even cheaper as the network will consume a portion of the charges for further decentralization. Users prefer it because of the low fees and the abundance of lucrative meme coins in the ecosystem