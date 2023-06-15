Nigerian billionaire Abdul Samad Rabiu lost nearly $3 billion in a day due to the devaluation of the Naira. His wealth, mostly tied to BUA Cement shares, was weakened by the recent unification of the Naira’s exchange rate system.

Rabiu is the chairman and founder of BUA Group, involved in manufacturing, finance, and real estate. BUA Cement and BUA Foods are notable subsidiaries.

BUA Group plans to build a new cement plant, adding 5 million tons to Nigeria’s supply capacity. The project aims to export to neighbouring African countries and stabilize commodity prices, with an estimated cost of $500 million.

The Source of Abdul Samad Rabiu’s Wealth

According to the company’s website, most of his fortune comes from shares in BUA Cement, Nigeria’s second-largest cement producer. He owns about 98% of the company’s shares directly and through three other companies, according to its first quarterly report for 2023 and annual report for 2022. BUA Cement started public trading in Nigeria in January 2020. BUA Foods went public two years later in January 2022.

He controls a 93% stake in BUA Foods, which owns Nigeria’s largest noodle and flour mill, according to the company’s first quarter 2023 and 2022 annual reports.

Rabiu was born in 1960 in Kano, a city in northern Nigeria. His late father, Ishak Rabiu, founded Ishak Rabiu & Sons which includes manufacturing, finance, and real estate.

Abdul Samad Rabiu’s entrepreneurial journey

He studied economics at Capital University in Ohio before returning to Nigeria at the age of 24 to run the family business. Rabiu founded the BUA Group in 1988, importing food and steel. After a series of mergers, including the 2009 acquisition of Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN), the company has become a producer of cement and sugar.

Abdul Samad Rabiu, chairman and founder of the group, told reporters at the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and partners as they signed the contract for a new cement plant to be built in northern Nigeria. The facility, which is estimated to cost US$500 million, will create jobs and contribute to economic and infrastructure development in Nigeria and other countries, he said.

IFC’s $500 million credit facility includes $160.5 million in loans from IFC’s own accounts, $94.5 million in loans through the Managed Co-financing Portfolio Program (MCPP), and two parallel loans from syndication partners. $45 million