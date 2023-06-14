Key Market Indices closed positive as NGX reacts positively to the reports that central banks have given commercial banks and dealers in the forex market the green light to sell forex freely.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 3.13% higher to close at 59,985.10 points as market capitalization gained N992 billion to close at N32.662 trillion.

Dangote Sugar (10.00%) led the losers while UBA Plc was the most traded equity in terms of volume.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive at the end of today’s trading session.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 3.99% higher to close at 59,985.10 index points as against 58,163.55 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities appreciated by N992 billion to close at N32.662 trillion, a 3.13% gain compared to the N31.670 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.

Market breadth closed positive as International Breweries (10.00%) led gainers, Pharm Deko (-9.65%) led losers while UBA Plc was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 59,985.10 points

Previous ASI: 58,163.55 points

% Day Change: +3.13%

% YTD: +17.04%

Market Cap: N32.662 trillion

Volume Traded: 1.29 billion

Value: N21.08 billion

Deals: 11,947

NGX TOP GAINERS (All gained 10%)

DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC.

SEPLAT ENERGY PLC

STERLING FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY PLC

FBN HOLDINGS PLC

MTN NIGERIA COMMUNICATIONS PLC

STANBIC IBTC ETF 30

TRANSCORP HOTELS PLC

TOTALENERGIES MARKETING NIGERIA PLC

NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC

NGX TOP LOSERS

PHARMDEKO was down by -9.65% to close at N3.60 per share

CWG was down by -9.44% to close at N1.26 per share

NNFM was down by -8.66% to close at N0.47 per share

BUACEMENT was down by -6.52% to close at N1.24 per share

ARDOVA was down by -5.06% to close at N0.22 per share

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

UBA- 230,764,290

GTCO – 125,469,900

ZENITHBANK – 119,143,503

TOP 3 BY VALUE