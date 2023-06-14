Onyema says Minister told the entire world Air Peace leased the planes to make them look bad and praise his partner, Ethiopian Air.

Onyema adds Sirika signed the import permits for those aircraft, stating you cannot import any aircraft without approval from the Minister of Aviation, citing that he always knew the planes were not rented but fully paid for.

Founder and Chief Executive of Air Peace Nigeria, Allen Onyema, has refuted claims by the past aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika that Air Peace is renting Boeing-777s.

In an interview with Arise TV, Onyema revealed that it was the Minister himself who signed the application of import, citing that each application states if the aircraft is for lease or rent, he added the Minister allegedly peddled falsehood to praise his Ethiopian Air partners.

Peddling Falsehood

Onyema stated that he is not here to fight a battle with the ex-Minister, adding it is not in his DNA to pick fights, he added:

“But it is very shameful for an ex-Minister and Lawmaker, and expected to be the chief marketer of the sector to come to say indirectly or directly that an airline he supervised is so incompetent that leads to a graft and incurring $19 million, and he was saying it, and peddling falsehood, and never blinked and speaking as a matter of fact.”

“Imagine the damage he might have done to the image and reputation of air peace, meanwhile was peddling pure falsehood, and how do you now believe any other thing he said?

Aircraft Fleet

He noted that Air Peace does not own 2 Boeing-777s, revealing that they own 3 that were purchased, 2 were ex emirates and 1 ex Singapore, adding:

“Therefore, we never paid a leased rent, and you can’t use $250,000 to rent a 777,

“This is a minister trying to fool the entire nation in a desperate bid to hoodwink the nation, how do we as a nation believe any other thing he is saying?

Minister orders

He also added that no aircraft enters Nigeria without the approval of the minister, so he did all that and knew quite well that those planes were not rented, he said:

“You can contact the NCAA, they are the regulators, and he was in charge, he signed the import permits of those aircraft, you cannot import any aircraft without approval from the Minister of Aviation if it was going to be a lease, it is stated in the letter of application.

“No aircraft enters into Nigeria without the approval of the minister, so he did all that and knew quite well that those planes were not rented and fully paid for, and he told the entire world we leased the planes to make us look bad and praise his partners, Ethiopian air.

Backstory

He added that the aircraft engines and landing gears became due for replacement when it was ready to fly.

But Air Peace described the claim as a “blatant lie,” saying that the airline had three B777 aircraft as against two alleged by Sirika.

The airline insisted that it never leased or rented the aircraft, but purchased them outrightly. In the same vein, the company denied that it incurred any losses as claimed by Sirika, challenging him to make enquiries from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority(NCAA) on the purchase and ownership of the aircraft. Part of a statement by the company said: