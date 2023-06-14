The recent operational changes implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the foreign exchange (FX) market will have an impact on Nigerians seeking to travel or pay for their school fees.

Under the new changes, the CBN has abolished segmentation in the FX market, collapsing all segments into the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

Although the operational changes have collapsed the different segments, the CBN aims to ensure that essential needs like medicals, school fees, Business Travel Allowance/Personal Travel Allowance (BTA/PTA), and SME transactions are not disrupted and can be smoothly processed through the deposit money banks.

This will allow individuals to access the necessary foreign exchange for these specific purposes without major changes or disruptions in the process.

What this means

For Nigerians intending to travel, the process of accessing foreign exchange for their travel needs will remain unchanged.

This includes applications for specific purposes such as medical expenses, school fees, BTA/PTA, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) which will continue to be processed through deposit money banks (Commercial banks and other banks that collect deposits).