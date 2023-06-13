Seplat Energy has announced that the Ministry of Interior and the Nigeria Immigration Service have restored the necessary immigration documents for the entry and stay of the company’s CEO, Mr. Roger Brown, in Nigeria.

Seplat Energy is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Interior and the Nigeria Immigration Service have restored the Working Permit, Combined Expatriate Residence Permit and Aliens Card (CERPAC), and other Visas for entry or stay in Nigeria of the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Roger Brown.

The Company previously announced that the Immigration Documents were withdrawn by the Ministry, following false allegations of racism, unfair prejudice, discrimination, and improper immigration status made by certain individuals parading as “concerned workers and stakeholders of Seplat Energy Plc”. The Company cooperated fully with the verification checks conducted by the Immigration Authorities, which resulted in the restored immigration status of Roger Brown.

In view of the restored Immigration Documents, Mr. Brown can now validly enter, work, and stay in Nigeria and today has resumed his position as CEO of Seplat Energy.

The Board and Management of Seplat Energy Plc are pleased that Mr. Brown has resumed in his role as CEO, as the Company continues to make strong strides in delivering its 2023 operational targets.

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.10 of the Rulebook of the Nigerian Exchange, 2015 (Issuer’s Rule).

Responsibility for publication

This announcement has been authorised for publication by Mr. Basil Omiyi, Independent Chairman, on behalf of the entire Board of Seplat Energy PLC.

Mr. Basil Omiyi CON

Enquiries: Seplat Energy Plc