Nigeria’s former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika defended the unveiling of the Nigeria Air just before the end of the past administration stating that it was a marketing ploy by its shareholders to launch the business.

He noted that the government’s plan to have less involvement in running a national carrier came after learning from past efforts of former governments, adding that the estimated take-off period of Nigeria Air would be in the next three or four weeks.

Sirika disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Monday in Abuja, urging that the past administration with newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

Past Mistakes and new efforts

He noted that past efforts to launch a carrier failed and Nigeria needed a different approach, he said:

“When we looked at past efforts to drive a national carrier by both the government and private sector, we saw that we need to initiate a different approach that will launch Nigeria into global reckoning.

“The idea was that we should have less government investment to make it a purely business-driven venture that will work effectively and efficiently and achieve world-class standards.”

Investors and Partners

Sirika added that FG invited credible investors to be part of the scheme, Nigeria Air 49% owned by Ethiopian Airlines, 46% by Nigerian private investors, including SAHCO, MRS, and 5% by the Federal Government.

He stated that the display was to demonstrate the inauguration as a market strategy employed by the shareholders to launch the business in the minds of customers in Nigeria, adding:

“We, therefore, invited local and foreign investors with credible records to form part of the proposed national carrier. The shareholders of this airline went through due process before their selection.

He said that every business venture has a different strategy for making a lasting impression on the minds of its different target audiences, adding that no money was spent on doing that on May 26.

Launch

Sirika added that as an expert in the aviation industry, the estimated take-off period of Nigeria Air would be in the next three or four weeks, citing the public has wrongly consumed stories about the launch without applying caution, he added:

“Nigerians need to have more faith in the government to encourage it to carry out development programmes and projects that are beneficial to the populace.

“The general apathy and disbelieve in anything that government does must change.”

What you should know

Nairametrics reported earlier that Hadi Sirika revealed that the federal government released only N3 billion for the Nigeria Air project in the last 7 years

Sirika, disclosed this while clearing the air on the controversial project during a live programme on Arise TV on Sunday, said the N3 billion had not been fully expended before he left the office on May 29. According to him, the total money budgeted for the project since 2018 was N5 billion, out of which N3 billion had been disbursed.

Reacting to the allegation that the Aviation Ministry under Sirika had spent N85 billion on the Nigeria Air project, the former Minister said:

“From 2016 to 2023, all of the money voted and budgeted for Nigeria Air is N5 billion. But all that was released was in the neighbourhood of N3 billion, not N85 billion, and not all of the N3 billion has been expended as of the time I left office. What has been done with the money is nothing but to get special advisory services, the AOC processes, salaries, consultive services, and the maintenance of the office in Abuja.

“No contract was awarded by Hadi Sirika, these are the things the money was used for. And there is the Freedom of Information Act, people can apply and get all the information about what the money has been used for. The N85 billion being mentioned is only in the imagination of the people carrying it about.”

Sirika said the government did not pay for the aircraft as it was brought by Ethiopian Airlines to demonstrate their commitment to the project.