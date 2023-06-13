Godswill Akpabio, former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, has been elected as the new President of the Senate in Nigeria’s 10th National Assembly, receiving 63 votes to defeat his challenger, Abdul’aziz Yari, former Governor of Zamfara State, who secured 46 votes.

Reactions on social media varied, with some praising the democratic process and Senator Yari’s challenge, while others expressed concerns about corruption allegations against Senator Akpabio and the level of executive interference in the Senate President’s selection.

Senator Akpabio has had a prominent political career, serving as a governor, senator, Senate Minority Leader, and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs before being elected as the President of the Senate.

In the aftermath of the election, there were various reactions on social media as netizens expressed their opinions on the decision.

Reactions on Social Media

Morris Monye said that having Senator Yari challenge Senator Akpabio for the seat is good for democracy. He said:

We have a new Senate President. Senator Godswill Akpabio. I like how Senator Yari stood his ground. This is what makes democracy beautiful.

Meanwhile, Zahrah Musa said Nigeria doesn’t need a National Assembly that would be hostile to The Executive (making reference to Senator Saraki tenure). She said:

“A NASS that’s hostile to the executive is a recipe for disaster. Nigeria doesn’t need another nonsense like we had during Saraki led Senate. Happy we got Akpabio. May there be peace and progress”

A NASS that’s hostile to the executive is a recipe for disaster.

A user called Foundational Nupe Lawyer was happy with the fact that despite Akpabio being the favoured candidate, he still put in the work to ensure he emerged victorious. He said:

“I like how Sen. Akpabio emerged as the Senate President. Even though he’s the most favoured candidate, he didn’t let his guard down. As someone who worked closely with Senataor Bukola Saraki, I believe he will replicate the experience of good Senate leadership.”

Shehu Gazali Sadiq was concerned how Senator Akpabio became Senate President despite having pending cases with EFCC. He said:

“Corrupt Akpabio with corruption cases pending with EFCC emerges senate president. Nigeria we hail thee.”

Jante referenced that the moment Senator Akpabio stepped down for President Tinubu during the APC presidential primaries was when he won the race to become Senate President. He said:

“The actual day Senator Godswill Akpabio defeated Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu and Abdulaziz Yari to become the Senate President of the 10th Assembly. Even House of Reps Members of Mr. Peter Obi Labour Party are cooperating in favour of Tajudeen Abbas. Congratulations to democracy”

Finally, Ayobami referenced that despite being happy with Akpabio’s emergence as Senate President, he is concerned with the huge interference of The Executive in influencing who becomes Senate President. He said:

“I like that Sen. Akpabio won, he was my candidate, but this whole process with huge executive interference, President openly nominating candidates and State Governors attending elections to influence their Senators is bad for Legislative autonomy.”

What You Should Know

Godswill Akpabio is a politician and former governor of Akwa Ibom State. He was born on December 9, 1962, in Essien Udim, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

His political career began in 2002 when he was Commissioner at Akwa Ibom serving in 3 miniseries until 2006. He was elected Governor of Akwa Ibom in 2007 serving two terms until 2015.

In 2015, he was elected Senator representing Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District. He also emerged as the Senate Minority Leader. He became Minister of Niger Delta Affairs from 2019 till 2022 under the administration of Former President Buhari.

On June 13th 2023, he was elected the 10th President of the Senate.