A capital market expert, Prof. Uche Uwaleke has said that the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele was long predicted.

Uwaleke, a Professor of Capital Market at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, said this in an interview while reacting to the suspension of the CBN Governor at the weekend.

The Professor who noted that the announcement on Friday caught many Nigerians by surprise, said that the President cannot sack the CBN Governor, but he can suspend, which is what he has done.

According to Uwaleke, the suspension will mark an end to a turbulent era.

He said that Emefiele would be remembered for implementing big ideas such as the Anchor Borrower Programme, the RT200, the eNaira, and a raft of interventions that helped to stimulate the economy during periods of economic recession.

“To be fair, Emefiele, to a large extent, succeeded in ensuring financial sector stability, going by the prudential ratios.

“His forex demand management policies, especially the 41 items not qualified for forex, promoted import substitution, conserved external reserves, and ensured relative stability in exchange rates.

“It would be unfair to blame him for the current high inflation rate since most of the causative factors are beyond the control of the CBN,” Uwaleke said.

He said that on the flip side, Emefiele would also be remembered for the currency redesign exercise which did not go down well with Nigerians.

He added that the CBN Ways and Means, which grew astronomically during his tenure also cast a dark spot on his legacy.

“His greatest misstep was his attempt to join the list of presidential candidates. “All said, I think Emefiele deserves some rest now,” he said.

Nairametrics reported that President Bola Tinubu has suspended the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, with immediate effect.

This was disclosed in a statement by Willie Bassey, the Director of Information for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. Part of the statement said:

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, CFR, from office with immediate effect. This is a sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.”

Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), Mr Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of the investigation and the reforms.

Whilst the official narrative of the government was that his removal was due to ongoing investigations in the office of the central bank, most analysts believe his removal may have been connected to a series of events that took place under his leadership as central bank governor in the last two years.

One of the major issues contributing to Emefiele’s suspension is believed to be his handling of the naira redesign policy. This policy aimed to enhance the security features of Nigeria’s currency and tackle the menace of counterfeiting.

However, it has been marred by allegations of mismanagement and poor implementation, drawing significant criticism from both experts and the public.

Furthermore, Emefiele’s failed attempt to launch a presidential bid has added fuel to the fire. Speculations surrounding his political ambitions raised concerns about his dedication to his role as CBN Governor.

Critics argue that his focus on personal aspirations may have hindered his ability to effectively carry out his duties, eroding confidence in his leadership.

The investigation into Emefiele’s office has shed light on a range of policy mishandlings and controversies. These include mismanagement of foreign exchange reserves, ineffective monetary policies, and inadequate supervision of the banking sector.

These revelations have further heightened calls for transparency and accountability within the country’s financial system.