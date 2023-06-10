Article Summary

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.20% to close the week at 55,930.97 and N30.455 trillion respectively.

A total turnover of 2.196 billion shares worth N45.971 billion in 31,655 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange.

NGX Insurance Index was the best-performing index as it gained 13.91% for the week. Also, ETERNA gained 45.41% to become the best-performing stock.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed bullish as the All-Share Index appreciated by 0.20% in the week ended 9th June 2023.

The Market Capitalization gained N60 billion during the course of the week to close at N30.455 trillion as against N30.395 trillion recorded last week.

The month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market is 0.29% while the year-to-date return is 9.13%.

The month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market is 0.29% while the year-to-date return is 9.13%.

Equity Market Performance

This is in contrast to a total of 2.586 billion shares the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart – in terms of volume – with 1.578 billion shares valued at N15.652 billion traded in 14,851 deals; thus contributing 71.82% and 34.05% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Oil and Gas Industry followed with 157.221 million shares worth N1.304 billion in 3,549 deals. While in third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 101.562 million shares worth N1.939 billion in 3,944 deals.

The top three equities for the week (measured by volume traded) were UBA Plc, FCMB Group Plc and NPF Microfinance Bank Plc, which accounted for 696.244 million shares worth N4.019 billion in 2,398 deals, contributing 31.70% and 8.74% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 12 indexes finished higher 6 indexes finished lower while both NGX ASeM closed flat.

NGX Insurance Index was the best-performing index as it appreciated 13.91% outperforming the All-Share Index (0.02%).

NGX TOP GAINERS

ETERNA gained 45.41% to close at N13.45 per share

UNITYBNK gained 44.00% to close at N0.72 per share

FTNCOCOA gained 40.91% to close at N0.27 per share

NGX TOP LOSERS

JOHNHOLT was down -26.70% to close at N1.40 per share

RTBRISCOE was down -10.53% to close at N0.34 per share

SUNASSUR was down -10.42% to close at N0.43 per share

Summary

Fifty-two (52) equities appreciated during the week lower than sixty-six (66) equities in the previous week.

Twenty-seven (27) equities depreciated higher than twenty-three (23) in the previous week, while seventy-seven (77) equities remained unchanged, higher than sixty-seven (67) recorded in the previous week.