Article Summary
- Key Market Indices closed negative as NGX experienced a loss.
- The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.04% lower to close at 55,930.97 points as market capitalization lost N14 billion to close at N30.454 trillion.
- CONOIL Plc (-9.68%) led the losers while FCMB Plc was the most traded equity in terms of volume.
The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative at the end of today’s trading session.
The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.04% lower to close at 55,930.97 index points as against 55,956.59 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.
The market capitalization of equities depreciated by N14 billion to close at N30.454 trillion, a 0.04% loss compared to the N30.468 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.
Market breadth closed negative as CONOIL (-9.95%) led the losers, OMATEK (10.00%) led the gainers while FCMB Plc was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:
- NGX ASI: 55,930.97 points
- Previous ASI: 55,956.59 points
- % Day Change: -0.04%
- % YTD: +9.13%
- Market Cap: N30.454 trillion
- Volume Traded: 574.74 million
- Value: N6.08 billion
- Deals: 6,595
NGX TOP GAINERS
- OMATEK gained 10.00% to close at N0.22 per share
- NEM gained 10.00% to close at N6.05 per share
- GOLDBREW gained 9.88% to close at N0.89 per share
- CHAMS gained 9.52% to close at N0.46 per share
- FTNCOCOA gained 9.41% to close at N0.93 per share
NGX TOP LOSERS
- CONOIL was down by -9.95% to close at N71.95 per share
- ABCTRANS was down by -9.30% to close at N0.39 per share
- SOVRENINS was down by -9.09% to close at N0.40 per share
- SUNUASSUR was down by -8.51% to close at N0.43 per share
- COURTVILLE was down by -8.00% to close at N0.46 per share
TOP 3 BY VOLUME
- FCMB 204,812,267
- ACCESSCORP 40,104,650
- JAPAULGOLD 37,843,082
TOP 3 BY VALUE
- FCMB N941,959,806
- ACCESSCORP N518,256,913
- FBNH N333,333,127
Leave a Reply