The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative at the end of today’s trading session.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.04% lower to close at 55,930.97 index points as against 55,956.59 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities depreciated by N14 billion to close at N30.454 trillion, a 0.04% loss compared to the N30.468 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.

Market breadth closed negative as CONOIL (-9.95%) led the losers, OMATEK (10.00%) led the gainers while FCMB Plc was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 55,930.97 points

Previous ASI: 55,956.59 points

% Day Change: -0.04%

% YTD: +9.13%

Market Cap: N30.454 trillion

Volume Traded: 574.74 million

Value: N6.08 billion

Deals: 6,595

NGX TOP GAINERS

OMATEK gained 10.00% to close at N0.22 per share

NEM gained 10.00% to close at N6.05 per share

GOLDBREW gained 9.88% to close at N0.89 per share

CHAMS gained 9.52% to close at N0.46 per share

FTNCOCOA gained 9.41% to close at N0.93 per share

NGX TOP LOSERS

CONOIL was down by -9.95% to close at N71.95 per share

ABCTRANS was down by -9.30% to close at N0.39 per share

SOVRENINS was down by -9.09% to close at N0.40 per share

SUNUASSUR was down by -8.51% to close at N0.43 per share

COURTVILLE was down by -8.00% to close at N0.46 per share

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

FCMB 204,812,267

ACCESSCORP 40,104,650

JAPAULGOLD 37,843,082

TOP 3 BY VALUE