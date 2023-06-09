Key Highlights

LASTMA denied being banned by Governor Sanwo-Olu from arresting motorists who flout the state’s transport laws, describing the reports as fake and misleading.

LASTMA has insisted that its officers and men would continue to enforce traffic laws whenever violated and punish offenders.

The LASTMA General Manager explained that the false report, which is the handiwork of faceless mischief makers, has been repeatedly circulated online since February 2020 despite being severally refuted by the management of LASTMA.

This is in reaction to social media reports that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has banned officials of the agency from arresting errant motorists (both commercial and private), stating that the duty of LASTMA is to manage traffic and not arrest people.

According to a statement issued by the Director, of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, this was made known by the General Manager of the agency, Bolaji Oreagba, who debunked the fake online news alleging that LASTMA officials were banned from arresting motorists who flout the state’s transport law.

Reports misleading and fake

He warned Lagosians, especially motorists, to be wary of online reports aimed at causing chaos and mischief within the society.

He said, “I wonder why some individuals choose to always mislead others to contravene the traffic law of the State as amended by the State House of Assembly in 2018.’’

The General Manager hinted that part of the agency’s responsibility is to uphold and enforce the traffic laws of the State, maintaining that the officers and men of LASTMA will not hesitate to enforce those laws whenever violated to transform the State’s transportation system towards ensuring the free flow of traffic and reducing road accidents.

Oreagba stated, “The motoring public is advised to ignore and disregard all fake news circulated by faceless individuals and designed to lead them into breaking the traffic law of the State.’’

LASTMA operating with modern technologies

He disclosed that all working ethics of the authority, including all its operations are being regulated by laws.

The General Manager confirmed that the agency is currently operating with modern technological innovations in addressing traffic challenges by equipping traffic management personnel with new hand-held Traffic Management Solution (TMS) devices that capture real-time traffic violations on the road, in addition to a signalized intersection and junction improvement.

While thanking all road users for their support and cooperation with LASTMA which has culminated in the reduction in travel time, Oreagba, however, advised motorists to call any of the Agency’s hotlines (08100565860, 08129928503 & 08129928597) for any inquiry or clarification on the activities of the Agency.