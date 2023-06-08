Key Highlights

The Monday, June 12, public holiday is in commemoration of this year’s democracy day celebration.

The Federal Government in the statement said that Nigeria’s democratic journey has, like in many other climes, encountered both stormy and smooth sails, but noted that the ship of State, its institutions and most importantly, the Nigerian people have remained steadfast on the tenets of democratic governance.

The Federal Government has declared Monday, June 12, as a public holiday in commemoration of the 2023 democracy day celebration.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Interior, Dr. Oluwatoyin Akinlade, on Thursday, June 8, 2023, on behalf of the Federal Government.

Akinlade in the statement noted that the public holiday is in commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

Akinlade while making the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated all Nigerians on this occasion, adding that the country’s democratic journey has encountered stormy and smooth sails, just like in many other climes.

What FG is saying in the statement