Article Summary

The institute is a one-week internship for law students and includes a six-month mentorship by a Google lawyer six months

LSInis a paid opportunity through participating partner firms

One of its objectives is to provide early exposure to in-house careers at Google for students underrepresented in the legal field.

The Google Legal Summer Institute (LSI) is offering a one-week internship for law students at Google and a six-month mentorship from a Google lawyer for six months.

LSI is a paid opportunity supported by partner firms dedicated to enabling its existence. This program provides a distinctive chance for underrepresented law school students to intern with one of its partner law firms and gain practical experience in private practice.

Program Details

During the internship, students will spend a week with Google, either remotely or in person depending on the location. They will attend presentations, participate in career development workshops, expand their network, and gain insights into the life of an in-house lawyer at a global technology company.

Additionally, LSI students will have the opportunity to engage in a six-month mentorship program with a Google lawyer.

The goal of LSI is to enhance access to in-house careers in tech companies by expanding opportunities and removing barriers for underrepresented talent in the legal industry.

Participation in Law Firms

There are no specific requirements for students’ law firm assignments, however, it will involve a mix of quality and quantity, containing substantive and diverse tasks. The location of office placements will be determined by the law firm and the student.

Mentorship

LSI provides an optional six-month mentorship program, connecting LSI students with experienced Google lawyers or legal professionals. The mentor serves as an impartial resource, unrelated to the student’s work, providing confidential one-on-one guidance and advice to support the mentee’s personal and professional development.

Exposure

During their week at Google, LSI participants have the opportunity to engage in candid discussions with top legal leaders. Previous speakers have included Yoram Elkaïm, EMEA Legal Lead, as well as members of the EMEA legal team such as the Head of Regions, Privacy, Competition, Copyright, and the broader global and policy teams.

The Google week of the EMEA Legal Summer Institute will commence from August 28th to September 1st, 2023. The specific dates for the week(s) at partner law firms will vary across EMEA, depending on the respective law firm.

Eligibility Criteria

LSI students represent a diverse group with interests spanning all legal practice areas. It welcomes students who are currently attending or have attended law schools in the EMEA region.

Students who identify with underrepresented groups in the legal profession are encouraged to apply.

Program Objectives

LSI aims to achieve four objectives:

Provide students with work experience at our partner law firms. Offer early exposure to in-house careers at Google for students underrepresented in the legal field. Share information with the corporate sector about best practices for developing a legal internship program that prioritizes underrepresented talent. Enhance diversity within law firms, particularly Google’s outside counsel.

LSI students will gain knowledge about various opportunities and potential career paths in law. They will also participate in interactive and practical workshops focused on interview and CV skills.

Eligible countries

Nigeria is among the eligible countries including countries such as Belgium, Egypt, France, Germany, Ghana, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kenya, Netherlands, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom

Those from Nigeria, Belgium, Germany, Ghana, Kenya, Netherlands, South Africa, and the UK can apply by completing this application form.

Application details

To apply, students must:

Have work authorization in the country of internship

Be a law student and would like to or is considering entering the legal profession

Demonstrate academic excellence

Provide resume

Be comfortable working in the English language as Google week will be held in English

Students who identify with a group that is underrepresented in the legal profession are especially encouraged to apply.