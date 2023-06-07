Article summary

Awacash, a fintech platform, has recently received a microfinance bank license from the Central Bank of Nigeria, marking a significant achievement following its earlier acquisition of a money lending license.

This accomplishment underscores Awacash’s strong commitment to enhancing the banking experience specifically tailored for creators and freelancers. Awacash aims to revolutionize the banking experience by offering borderless payments and seamless financial management, empowering individuals to take control of their finances like never before.

Specifically designed for creators and freelancers, Awacash provides a comprehensive suite of banking solutions. Its standout feature is the innovative credit-on-the-go offering, granting customers swift access to credit at competitive interest rates. This unparalleled financial support enables creators and freelancers to pursue their passions, grow their businesses, and seize new opportunities with confidence.

“We understand the obstacles encountered by the average Nigerian in obtaining credit and efficiently managing their finances. Our primary objective is to streamline their lives by offering an on-demand banking experience that is tailor-made to meet their ever-evolving needs”, said Dayo Okunfolami, Co-Founder of Awacash. Other co-founders include; Bonaventure Igboanugo, and Oladele Dada. Awacash’s achievement of this strategic milestone propels the company forward, enabling it to expand its service offerings and solidify its position within the dynamic fintech industry.

The founders have a proven track record of establishing various leading organizations, with some of them being the founders of renowned software development company KreatengAfrica, which has a strong track record. KreatengAfrica has successfully delivered software solutions to esteemed organizations and microfinance banks, as well as conducted impactful tech boot camps across Africa.

Awacash’s visionary team has capitalized on their achievements in deploying agency banking solutions and developing mobile wallet applications for multiple microfinance banks. Positioned at the forefront of the growing and evolving fintech industry, Awacash is poised to lead the way, driving innovation and improving access to financial services for all.

As Awacash continues its journey, the company is dedicated to harnessing the potential of emerging technologies, driving innovation, and providing solutions that address the evolving financial needs of people and businesses across Africa and beyond.