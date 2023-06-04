Article Summary

Mastering Workplace Influence: Key Choices for Success

Workplace dynamics are such that the prevalent behaviour of one individual in a group has a significant effect on the team’s performance.

The ripple effect eventually moulds the company image. This clearly shows that an organization is only as strong as its weakest employee, or manager.

As an employee, you need to make the right choices, starting from day one, to have a positive influence in the workplace and command the respect of your peers and superiors alike.

Every decision you make counts since they will determine the nature of your interactions with your colleagues – whether you will be treated with respect or be taken for granted.

By comporting yourself with dignity, you will be better able to ascend the corporate ladder swiftly:

Dress the Part Be Assertive Show Initiative Be Dependable Upskill Be a team player Have a Mindset of Gratitude

These are the benefits you stand to enjoy:

A more pleasant experience at work.

Increased confidence and morale.

Long-lasting professional relationships.

Becoming an employee worthy of note.

Gaining recognition in your field.

A swift promotion.

Dress the Part (Dress to impress)

Your clothing choice and general fashion sense play a huge part in how people perceive you. Not to mention that it affects your confidence.

People respond positively to a well-dressed person. And you tend to do your best work when you’re feeling empowered. Not only will your interpersonal interactions improve markedly, but your appearance will also reflect positively on the firm you work for.

Be Assertive

If you wish for people to take you seriously, you first have to take yourself seriously. Being assertive means that you always assume the mantle of self-assurance. You have firmly-established values and clearly-marked boundaries, you project a strong persona, and you know how to present your ideas and opinions articulately.

Show Initiative

Are you someone that steps up to a good challenge? Employers are forever appreciative of problem solvers and employees who take pride in the work they do. Avoid being reminded of your responsibilities. Never display ineptitude and a low level of involvement. Instead, increase your willingness to learn and take a genuine interest in the success of your team.

When you make yourself relevant and valuable, you will be held in high esteem, positioning yourself for recognition and success. But not just that, you’ll also derive greater satisfaction from your job.

Always be Dependable

Not only must you be competent at your job, but you also have to be reliable. Do your best to consistently maintain high standards. It would be of great relief to your managers to know that you can function with minimal supervision.

Also, you can only give your very best when you work within safe limits that ensure your efforts come from a place of sustained strength. Your answer to ample work demands must not always be Yes. Learn to say NO too. That’s how to guarantee that you stay dependable.

Upskill

To be considered for a promotion, you have to possess the relevant skills. See to it that you stay updated with the latest trends in your field. Actively identify where your capacity is lacking and quickly work on them.

Learn To Be a Good Team Player

Communication is key for any team to function effectively. Misinformation and poor dissemination of information can sabotage smooth collaboration and workflow. Keep your team up to speed when making decisions, especially decisions that go contrary to a previous understanding or agreement. Be timely as well. Lack of proper communication can have severe repercussions. It can upset the welfare of your team, and can severely damage your reputation or even cost you your job.

Have a Mindset of Gratitude

When all is said and done, always remember how far you’ve come. You are much wiser and more learned than you used to be. The position you currently occupy is one that you once prayed for, and you got it. So while looking forward to higher favours, be proud of how far you’ve come.