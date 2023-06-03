Article summary

FBN Holdings Plc recorded significant growth in its Q1 financial performance, with a 53.64% increase in profit before tax, reaching N56.105 billion.

Profit after tax also showed strong growth of 54.48%, reaching N50.054 billion.

The company’s net fee and commission income experienced a notable growth of 29.18% year-on-year, reaching N35.297 billion.

FBN Holdings Plc has released its unaudited Q1 financial statement for the first quarter ended 31 March 2023.

The Group posted a profit before tax of N56.105 billion for Q1 2023 a 53.64% growth from N36.518 billion reported in Q1 2022.

Profit after tax stood at N50.054 billion as against N32.401 billion in 2021, equally representing 54.48% growth.

The profit was boosted largely by interest income of N179.610 billion reported during the period under review as against N109.448 billion posted in 2022, which is an increase of 64.10%.

Other key highlights of the result

Net fee and commission income grew by 29.18% y-o-y to N35.297 billion from N27.323 billion in Q1 2022

Interest expenses grew by 40.37% y-o-y to N36.652 billion in 2022 from N25.564 billion in 2021

Operating profit grew by 93.54% y-o- y to N56.105 billion from N36.590 billion a year earlier