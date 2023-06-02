Article Summary
- Key Market Indices closed positive as NGX experiences marginal gain.
- The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.02% higher to close at 55,820.50 points as market capitalization gained only N6 billion to close at N30.394 trillion.
- STANBIC IBTC Plc (10.00%) led the gainers while FBN HOLDINGS Plc was the most traded equity in terms of volume.
The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive at the end of today’s trading session.
The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.02% higher to close at 55,820.50 index points as against 55,808.25 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.
The market capitalization of equities gained only N6 billion to close at N30.394 trillion, a marginal 0.02% gain compared to the N30.388 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.
Market breadth closed positive as STANBIC IBTC Plc (10.00%) led the gainers, FTNCOCOA (-9.59%) led the losers while FBN HOLDINGS Plc was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:
- NGX ASI: 55,820.50 points
- Previous ASI: 55,808.25 points
- % Day Change: +0.02%
- % YTD: +8.91%
- Market Cap: N30.394 trillion
- Volume Traded: 455.76 million
- Value: N6.12 billion
- Deals: 7,457
NGX TOP GAINERS
- STANBIC gained 10.00% to close at N44.00 per share
- MRS gained 9.92% to close at N49.30 per share
- CONOIL gained 9.73% to close at N69.90 per share
- ETERNA gained 9.47% to close at N9.25 per share
- PZ gained 8.82% to close at N18.50 per share
NGX TOP LOSERS
- FTNCOCOA was down by -9.59% to close at N0.66 per share
- UPDC was down by -8.93% to close at N1.02 per share
- CHAMS was down by -8.89% to close at N0.41 per share
- MBENEFIT was down by -7.69% to close at N0.36 per share
- STERLING was down by -7.56% to close at N2.08 per share
TOP 3 BY VOLUME
- FBNH 102,748,291
- ACCESSCORP 55,679,382
- UBA 48,792,306
TOP 3 BY VALUE
- FBNH N1,399,797,120
- ACCESSCORP N678,908,968
- ZENITHBANK N627,642,246
