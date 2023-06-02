Article Summary

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive at the end of today’s trading session.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.02% higher to close at 55,820.50 index points as against 55,808.25 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities gained only N6 billion to close at N30.394 trillion, a marginal 0.02% gain compared to the N30.388 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.

Market breadth closed positive as STANBIC IBTC Plc (10.00%) led the gainers, FTNCOCOA (-9.59%) led the losers while FBN HOLDINGS Plc was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 55,820.50 points

Previous ASI: 55,808.25 points

% Day Change: +0.02%

% YTD: +8.91%

Market Cap: N30.394 trillion

Volume Traded: 455.76 million

Value: N6.12 billion

Deals: 7,457

NGX TOP GAINERS

STANBIC gained 10.00% to close at N44.00 per share

MRS gained 9.92% to close at N49.30 per share

CONOIL gained 9.73% to close at N69.90 per share

ETERNA gained 9.47% to close at N9.25 per share

PZ gained 8.82% to close at N18.50 per share

NGX TOP LOSERS

FTNCOCOA was down by -9.59% to close at N0.66 per share

UPDC was down by -8.93% to close at N1.02 per share

CHAMS was down by -8.89% to close at N0.41 per share

MBENEFIT was down by -7.69% to close at N0.36 per share

STERLING was down by -7.56% to close at N2.08 per share

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

FBNH 102,748,291

ACCESSCORP 55,679,382

UBA 48,792,306

TOP 3 BY VALUE

FBNH N1,399,797,120

ACCESSCORP N678,908,968

ZENITHBANK N627,642,246