Arik Air has removed the CRJ 1000 aircraft from its fleet due to the decision of JEM Leasing Limited and Export Development Canada to sell the aeroplane.

The affected aircraft, with the registration number 5N-JEE, will be torn down by the buyer.

Arik Air assures stakeholders that this decision will not impact its operations or compromise its commitment to providing safe and reliable air travel services. The airline has been under the receivership of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) since February 2017, and its fleet has been declining in recent years.

Arik Air has removed the CRJ 1000 aircraft from its fleet of aeroplanes.

A statement by SY&T Communications, an agency to Arik Air in receivership revealed that this is due to the decision of JEM Leasing Limited and its financiers Export Development Canada (EDC) to sell the aero plane.

The aircraft affected by this decision is 5N-JEE.

The airline also said that the buyer of the affected aero plane had decided to tear down the plane.

The statement

The statement explained that Arik Air, as the lessee of the aircraft since 2014, operated the aeroplane under a lease agreement with JEM Leasing Limited.

The statement, however, indicates that the airline discontinued operations of the CRJ aircraft in its fleet in 2019.

The statement added:

“Arik Air would like to assure all stakeholders, including passengers, partners, and the general public that the decision by the owner and financier of the aircraft will not impact Arik’s operations or compromise its commitment to providing safe, reliable, and convenient air travel services.”

What you should know

Recall that Arik Air has been under the receivership of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) since February 2017.

Since the airline was taken over under controversial circumstances, its fleet of aircraft has continued to decline.

Presently, the airline has about four airworthy aircraft, while no fewer than 10 aero planes have either been recalled by the leasing companies of no longer in operation due to a lack of funds for maintenance.