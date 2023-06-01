Article Summary

The Board of Directors of Wema Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Dr. (Mrs.) Oluwayemisi Olorunshola as its new Board Chairman.

This was contained in the company’s statement to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and obtained by Nairametrics.

The appointment according to the statement was further to the retirement of the current Board Chairman, Mr. Babatunde Kasali who will be proceeding on retirement having attained the retirement age in line with the Bank’s Articles of Association.

Profile of Oluwayemisi Olorunshola

Dr. (Mrs) Oluwayemisi Olorunshola joined the Bank as a Non-Executive Director in the year 2022 and until her new appointment, was the Chairman, of the Board’s Nomination and Governance Committee.

According to the statement signed by Johnson Lebile Company Secretary/General Counsel, before her joining the Bank, Olorunshola had worked with Unilever Nigeria Plc for fifteen (15) years with experience spanning across the supply chain, business re-engineering, and process management.

She has over ten (10) years of boardroom experience and business management.

She possesses a B.Sc. degree in Education & Economics from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Liverpool, UK, and a Doctorate in Business Administration from Walden University, USA.

She is a well-trained professional in various aspects of business management and corporate governance practices from various training facilities such as Four Acres Training Facility, Unilever UK, FITC, Leighton Academy, and H Pierson, and her work experience spans every aspect of the supply chain including Business & Production Planning, Procurement, Distribution, Import & Export, and Logistics Services.

She is a lover of education. Her widely read publication on small business sustainability strategies published in the Journal of Functional Education (JFEAcademia), Proquest.com, and Academia.edu, has been referenced by many scholars.

Olorunshola is a director and a fellow of the International Institute for African Scholars, a Fellow, of the Institute of Management Consultants, Member, Institute of Directors, and a chartered member of the Nigerian Chartered Institute of Personnel Management.

An ardent believer in community development and accordance with this interest, she is a volunteer in many civic activities where she has contributed greatly to the development of her community and other areas of influence.