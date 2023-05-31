The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has just confirmed the change in petrol prices.

A press statement released on Wednesday May 31st, 2023, and signed by the NNPC’s Chief Communications Officer, Garba Deen Mohammed, said in parts:

“NNPC Limited wishes to inform our esteemed customers that we have adjusted our pump prices of PMS across our retail outlets, in line with current market realities.

“As we strive to provide you with the quality service for which we are known, it is pertinent to note that prices will continue to fluctuate to reflect market dynamics.

“The company sincerely regrets any inconvenience this development may have caused.