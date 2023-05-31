The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has just confirmed the change in petrol prices.
A press statement released on Wednesday May 31st, 2023, and signed by the NNPC’s Chief Communications Officer, Garba Deen Mohammed, said in parts:
- “NNPC Limited wishes to inform our esteemed customers that we have adjusted our pump prices of PMS across our retail outlets, in line with current market realities.
- “As we strive to provide you with the quality service for which we are known, it is pertinent to note that prices will continue to fluctuate to reflect market dynamics.
- “The company sincerely regrets any inconvenience this development may have caused.
- “We greatly appreciate your continued patronage, support, and understanding during this time of change and growth.”
This is a developing story…
