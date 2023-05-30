Article summary

Lagosians spend an average of 4 hours commuting a distance of 61 km by road, while the same distance can be covered in under 30 minutes using the sea option, indicating a significant time difference.

Water transport has untapped potential in Lagos, which is the economic center of Nigeria and West Africa. The inefficient road transportation system results in traffic congestion and wasted work time for the city’s nearly 20 million residents.

Developing a water transportation infrastructure can offer congestion relief, boost economic development, promote social inclusion, provide efficiency and time savings, contribute to environmental sustainability, and enhance resilience to natural disasters in Lagos State.

It takes Lagosians an average of 4 hours to complete a 61 km commute from Ikorodu to Ajah. For context, it would take an average of one hour to complete a similar distance, if the roads were free from traffic congestion.

In contrast, when you go by the sea option, you can really move from the Ferry terminal in Ikorodu to Badore, Ajah in less than 30 minutes. This means that Lagosians are spending 5x more time on the road than they would by sea.

Lagos, as we know, is the economic nerve center of Nigeria and West Africa at large, with a lot of untapped potential. One of these untapped potentials is the water transport system in the state. For a population of nearly 20 million people in Lagos, the road transportation infrastructure in Lagos is simply inefficient and chaotic. The majority of people living in Lagos are losing valuable work time in traffic. Around the world, one of the biggest drivers of economic development is transport infrastructure. How fast and cheaply people and goods can be moved from one place to another, determines how far an economy can grow. The most affordable, environmentally friendly, and energy-efficient method of moving all kinds of freight is through inland water transportation.

Water is a gold mine, and countries like China, Russia, Vietnam, and many other cities around the world have seized its potential to amass economic prosperity. According to the National Inland Waterways Authority, Nigeria is blessed with a vast network of waterways totaling 10,000 kilometers, of which 3,800 are navigable at certain times of the year. Twenty-eight of Nigeria’s 36 States can be accessed through the water.

The country also has water links to five (5) of its neighbouring countries, including Benin Republic (Port Novo), Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon, Chad, and Niger Republic by water. As of today, 90% of all imports and exports from Africa and more than 80% of all trade in the world are moved by sea.

With this in mind, it has become critical for the continent of Africa, specifically Nigeria, to make the most of the opportunities provided by the maritime industry. In this article, we will highlight reasons why this has become even more paramount for Lagos and its real estate market. Before we dive in, why is water transport so important to an economy and the real estate market?

Water provides one of the safest and most affordable means of transport, and has proven to encourage economic growth, reduce poverty, and open up work prospects for young people around the world. For Lagos, most people cannot afford to live in places where they work due to high apartment prices. Building the Lagos waterways will help in stabilizing the property market and spur economic growth in a number of ways.

Congestion relief and general boost in economic development

A well-planned water transportation infrastructure can boost regional economic development. By facilitating efficient transportation of products and people, it can create job opportunities, attract investment, and ease trade and commerce. It can also benefit the local economy by promoting tourism and recreational activities. Lagos State, like many other major cities, is plagued by traffic congestion on its roadways. Building a water transportation system can assist alleviate traffic congestion by providing commuters with an alternate method of transportation, lowering the number of automobiles on the roads, and improving overall traffic flow.

Social inclusion, efficiency, and time savings

By offering cheap transportation alternatives for all individuals, including those who may not have access to private vehicles or public transportation, the construction of a water transportation infrastructure can promote social inclusion. It has the potential to increase mobility for vulnerable populations, improve access to education, healthcare, and other critical services, and promote social equity. In some cases, water transport can be more efficient and time-saving than road transport. Waterways can provide direct routes and bypass traffic bottlenecks, allowing for more reliable and speedier transportation. This is especially useful for commuters commuting long distances or for transporting products.

Environmental sustainability, resilience, and disaster preparedness

Water transportation is often seen as more environmentally friendly than road transportation. When compared to road vehicles, boats, and ships can use cleaner fuels, generate fewer greenhouse emissions, and have a lower carbon footprint. Creating a water transportation system can help reduce air pollution and mitigate the effects of climate change.

Lagos State is prone to natural catastrophes such as flooding and sea level rise due to its coastal location. Creating a water transportation system with adequate infrastructure and disaster preparedness procedures can help the region be more resilient to such occurrences and provide alternate transportation options during calamities.

To summarize, constructing a water transportation system in Lagos State, or any other coastal or water-rich location, can have several benefits, such as congestion alleviation, efficiency, environmental sustainability, economic development, resilience, and social inclusion. It has the potential to improve the region’s and its people’s general well-being and progress.