The Magnificent Multiservices Limited, a fast-growing real estate company in Lagos held the highly anticipated launch of its project, JUNE 15, on May 25th, 2023. JUNE 15 is strategically located at Eleko, close to Dangote Refinery.

Mr. Uwadiale Agenmonmen, Managing Director of The Magnificent Multiservices Limited, expressed his excitement at the successful launch, stating, “JUNE 15 is not just another development; it is an embodiment of our commitment to creating exceptional living spaces and lucrative investment opportunities.

Our goal is to transform this estate into a truly remarkable and ideal location for individuals and businesses alike. The strategic location of JUNE 15, in proximity to the recently inaugurated Dangote Refinery, adds tremendous value and potential to the development.

The launch of the refinery by the President of Nigeria on May 23rd, 2023, signifies a significant milestone in the region’s economic growth.

As the refinery begins its operations, the area is poised to experience a surge in commercial activities and an influx of businesses, further enhancing the desirability of JUNE 15 as an ideal residential and commercial location.”

During the event, Hamid Ola-Alabanla, the Project Manager of The Magnificent Multiservices Limited, shared the team’s impressive plans for the project’s future.

“We have meticulously designed JUNE 15 to provide a seamless blend of functionality and convenience. With the advantage of being situated near the prestigious Dangote Refinery, this estate is set to become a thriving community that sets new standards in modern living and real estate investment.”

Onyinyechi Anusi, a realtor present at the event expressed excitement. She also talked about the tendency for the property to appreciate rapidly due to factors that define property pricing in the Lagos market.

She said, “June 15 is strategically positioned in a highly sought-after location and as a realtor, this is the kind of property I like to offer to my clients. The Magnificent has done well and I am eager to see what next they have in store for us in the real estate sector.”

The property launch created a wave of excitement and emotion, leaving attendees inspired and eager to learn more about the brand. Many stated they were particularly impressed with the development plan made into 3D and visualized in virtual reality.

The Magnificent Multiservices Limited is a future-forward real estate company committed to building long-lasting homes that are efficient, aesthetically pleasing, and practical in the world today.

These homes come with different advanced technological features designed to exceed clients’ expectations. The company also offers services ranging from property acquisition, development, and management to construction and joint venture partnerships.

For more information and to explore the exceptional opportunities offered by The Magnificent Multiservices Limited, kindly visit our website www.magnificentng.com, contact our dedicated sales team on 09062834201, 09062834202, or reach out to us on WhatsApp; 09062834203.