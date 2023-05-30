Article Summary

The Board of Directors of Nascon Allied Industries Plc has announced the confirmation of Thabo Mabe as the substantive Managing Director of the company.

The Board also approved the appointment of Ms. Fatima Aliko-Dangote as a Non-Executive Director of the company.

Mabe was appointed the Acting Managing Director of Nascon in February 2022.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

The notice signed by Adedayo A. Samuel; company secretary said the board of directors of Nascon Allied Industries Plc approved the following changes at a meeting held on May 26, 2023.

Profile of Thabo Mabe

Mabe was appointed the Acting Managing Director of Nascon in February 2022. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry and Mathematics from Fort Hare University, South Africa.

He joined Unilever as a graduate trainee and served in various capacities and gained experience in manufacturing, production, sales, and other spheres of work. In 1999, he was appointed Works Director of the Personal Wash Factory in Germany.

Mabe was appointed Manufacturing Director and subsequently VP of Supply Chain for Unilever HPC in 2004. When Unilever, HPC, and foods divisions were consolidated, he was appointed Vice President of Marketing for spreads, cooking, and ice cream and later Vice President, Homecare.

He was appointed to the Board of Directors and CEO of Unilever Nigeria Plc in 2010. He joined Dangote Group as the MD/CEO of Dangote Flour Mills Plc in 2014 before moving on to oversee the rice business of the Group.

Profile of Ms. Fatima Aliko-Dangote

Before she was appointed a Non-Executive Director, Ms. Aliko-Dangote was the Executive Director, Commercial of Nascon, where she was responsible for leading the development and implementation of Nascon’s commercial sales and marketing strategy with oversight for logistics, transportation, and branding.

Ms. Aliko-Dangote was previously a Technical Specialist in the Strategy Department and had performed the role of Executive Assistant to the Group Executive Director, Business Development and Portfolio Management at Dangote Industries Limited.

She is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association and had worked as an associate at Banwo & Ighodalo. She is passionate about philanthropy and contributes her time pro bono to the Aliko-Dangote Foundation.