The siege by the DSS on the Ikoyi facility is linked to the alleged ownership tussle between the 2 agencies for the property.

The DSS insisted that it is only occupying its own facility and did not barricade the EFCC from entering its office.

The EFCC in its own reaction described the siege as shocking, noting that the commission has cohabited with the DSS on that facility for 20 years without any dispute.

Operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) have stormed the Lagos office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), claiming ownership of the building located at No 15A Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, and preventing officials of the anti-graft agency from gaining access to the office.

There had been reported disagreement and ongoing rivalry between the DSS and the EFCC over the ownership of the building.

DSS prevents EFCC from gaining access

According to Channels, some sources who wished to remain anonymous said that the DSS officials arrived in Lagos on Monday and parked on the road leading to the EFCC office.

EFCC staff was said to have gone about their work peacefully thinking that the DSS operatives were there to maintain peace for the inauguration which was held on Monday.

After the EFCC officials closed from work, the DSS operatives were reported to have moved into the premises to prevent them from gaining access when they resumed work today.

An EFCC official said, “The DSS even parked two armoured personnel carriers outside the gate and took over our premises to prevent us from entering our offices.’’

It was reported that due to the ownership tussle for the building in question, the DSS was said to have threatened and stopped the EFCC in the recent past when the anti-graft commission tried to paint the walls of the building in the colours of the EFCC.

DSS insists they are occupying their facility

Meanwhile, the DSS in its reaction to the development said that it is not correct that they barricaded the EFCC from entering its office, insisting that it is only occupying its own facility where it is carrying out its official and statutory responsibility.

The DSS Spokesman, Peter Afunanya, said that there is no controversy over the Ikoyi property as insinuated by the media

The DSS in the statement said, ‘’ It is not correct that the DSS barricaded EFCC from entering its office. No. It is not true. The Service is only occupying its own facility where it is carrying out its official and statutory responsibility.

‘’ By the way, there is no controversy over No 15A Awolowo Road as being insinuated by the Media. Did the EFCC tell you it is contesting the ownership of the building? I will be surprised if it is contesting the ownership. Awolowo Road was NSO headquarters. SSS/DSS started from there. It is common knowledge. It is a historical fact. Check it out.

‘’There is no rivalry between the Service and the EFCC over and about anything. Please do not create any imaginary ones. They are great partners working for the good of the nation. Dismiss any falsehood of a fight.’’

EFCC says Lagos office siege shocking

Also, the EFCC in its own reaction described the siege as shocking, noting that the commission has cohabited with the DSS on that facility for 20 years without any dispute.

The EFCC Head, media and publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, in the statement, ‘’ The operatives of the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, arrived at their office on No. 15 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, this morning, May 30, 2023, to be denied entry by agents of the Department of State Services, DSS, who had barricaded the entrance with armoured personnel carriers.

This development is strange to the Commission given that we have cohabited with the DSS in that facility for 20 years without incident.

‘’By denying operatives access to their offices, the Commission’s operations at its largest hub with over 500 personnel, hundreds of exhibits, and many suspects in detention have been disrupted.”

Cases scheduled for a court hearing today have been aborted, while many suspects who had been invited for questioning are left unattended. Even more alarming is that suspects in detention are left without care with grave implications for their rights as inmates.

‘’All of these have wider implications for the nation’s fight against economic and financial crimes.

The siege is inconsistent with the synergy expected of agencies working for the same government and nation, especially when there are ongoing discussions on the matter.’’